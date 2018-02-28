Anushka Sharma's New Pic From Sui Dhaaga Set Is Now Viral

Sui Dhaaga: Anushka Sharma is seen wearing a blue and orange-coloured sari and a bindi

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 28, 2018 19:31 IST
Anushka Sharma plays Mamta in Sui Dhaaga (Image courtesy: _virat_18_lovers )

  1. Varun stars as Mauji
  2. Sui Dhaaga is based on the ideology of Make In India
  3. They are reportedly shooting in Bhopal
A picture of actress Anushka Sharma from the sets of her forthcoming film Sui Dhaaga is now viral. She and co-star Varun Dhawan are reportedly shooting for the film in Bhopal. In the picture, which has been shared widely on Instagram, Anushka is seen wearing a blue and orange-coloured sari with red bangles and a bindi. She plays Mamta in the film while Varun stars as Mauji. Sui Dhaaga is based on the ideology of Make In India. A few days ago, the first looks of Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan from Sui Dhaaga were unveiled. "Mamta aur Mauji aa rahe hain 28 September ko," they wrote while sharing their first looks on social media.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's new picture from Sui Dhaaga set.
 


Meet Mamta and Mauji.
 
 

| #SuiDhaagaFirstLook #SuiDhaaga @yrf @suidhaagafilm @varundvn

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on


 


Last month, another picture of Anushka from the sets of the film went viral.
 


Of the film, Varun earlier told news agency PTI, "From Gandhiji to Modiji (Narendra Modi), our country's leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With Sui Dhaaga, I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a manner that is entertaining and relevant. I really liked the script Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this movie. Anushka and I are teaming up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks."

While Anushka Sharma said, "It's a story of self-reliance that I believe will connect with every Indian. And I am really looking forward to work with Varun and the team of Maneesh and Sharat."

Sui Dhaaga, directed by Sharat Katariya, is slated to release on September 28.

(With PTI inputs)

