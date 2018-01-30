After Anushka Sharma's Official Sui Dhaaga Pic, An Unofficial One

Anushka Sharma's latest picture from the sets her film Sui Dhaaga has gone viral. The Jab Harry Met Sejal actress can be seen wearing a blue printed sari with her hair tied in a loose bun. Yesterday, Anushka had shared an official update on her preparations for the film with a picture on her Instagram handle, which she captioned: "Katran Se Buni Kahaani, Paiband Laga Ke Hai Sunani - Sui Dhaaga." Directed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga will have Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on Gandhi Jayanti this year.
Highlights
- Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan are teaming up for the first time
- Sui Dhaaga is written by director Sharat Katariya
- The film is scheduled to release on Gandhi Jayanti
See Anushka Sharm's pic:
Sui Dhaaga is being produced under Yash Raj Films banner. Speaking about the film, Varun Dhawan had earlier said, "From Gandhiji to Modiji (Narendra Modi), our country's leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With Sui Dhaaga I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a manner that is entertaining and relevant. I really liked the script Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this movie. Anushka and I are teaming up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks."
Here's what Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan posted about the film:
@SuiDhaagaFilm | @yrf | #SuiDhaaga | @Varun_dvnpic.twitter.com/9YTCmiNMX8— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 29, 2018
Anushka Sharma is currently working on Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif and is awaiting the release of her film Pari, which she has also produced.