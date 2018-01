After Anushka Sharma's Official Sui Dhaaga Pic, An Unofficial One

Highlights Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan are teaming up for the first time Sui Dhaaga is written by director Sharat Katariya The film is scheduled to release on Gandhi Jayanti

Anushka Sharma's latest picture from the sets her filmhas gone viral. Theactress can be seen wearing a blue printedwith her hair tied in a loose bun. Yesterday, Anushka had shared an official update on her preparations for the film with a picture on her Instagram handle , which she captioned:Directed by Sharat Katariya,will have Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on Gandhi Jayanti this year.See Anushka Sharm's pic:is being produced under Yash Raj Films banner. Speaking about the film, Varun Dhawan had earlier said, "From Gandhiji to Modiji (Narendra Modi), our country's leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. WithI am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a manner that is entertaining and relevant. I really liked the script Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this movie. Anushka and I are teaming up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks."Here's what Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan posted about the film: Anushka Sharma had also said, "It's a story of self-reliance that I believe will connect with every Indian. And I am really looking forward to work with Varun and the team of Maneesh and Sharat," reported news agency PTI.Anushka Sharma is currently working on Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif and is awaiting the release of her film, which she has also produced.