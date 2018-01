Anushka Sharma's Getting Handy With A Needle For Sui Dhaaga. See Pic

Highlights Anushka can be seen embroidering a piece of fabric Anushka has also started filming Zero Zero stars her with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif

Actress Anushka Sharma has started prepping for her forthcoming film, co-starring Varun Dhawan. In the picture she shared on social media, Anushka can be seen embroidering a piece of fabric and captioned it in Hindi as, "." Anushka, 29, is dressed casually and concentrates on her work. Yash Raj Film's official Twitter account described her picture as, ". Anushka Sharma learns the art of embroidery for." Newly married Anushka Sharma resumed work earlier in January and started with filming Zero first . (Her next film with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, directed by Aanand L Rai).See Anushka's picture here. Varun Dhawan started prepping for Sui Dhaaga last December and shared a picture of himself working on the sewing machine.is based on the ideology of Make In India. On Gandhi Jayanti, Anushka and Varun paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and revealed details about their film. "A dream, #MadeInIndia. He made it happen for us. Teambows down to Mahatma Gandhi," Varun tweeted along with a video. Of the film, Varun earlier told news agency PTI, "From Gandhito Modi(Narendra Modi), our country's leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. WithI am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a manner that is entertaining and relevant. I really liked the script Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this movie. Anushka and I are teaming up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks."Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in December in Italy. Her filmreleases later this year andis scheduled for a March release.