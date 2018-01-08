Anushka Sharma Is Back At Work, Starts Shooting For Zero With A Smile. Pic Here

Anushka Sharma returned to Mumbai on Sunday

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 08, 2018 14:00 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Anushka Sharma Is Back At Work, Starts Shooting For Zero With A Smile. Pic Here

Anushka Sharma posted this picture (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Back to Zero. Happy to be back on the film," wrote Anushka
  2. Anushka celebrated New Year in South Africa with husband Virat Kohli
  3. Zero also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif
Actress Anushka Sharma, who returned to Mumbai on Sunday, is back at work. She posted a picture from the vanity van and captioned it as, "They say - Back to one! In this case I'll say - Back to Zero. Happy to be back on the film and back to work with my lovely co actors and crew. Thank you for the beautifully decorated floral van." Anushka will now start filming Zero, her next film with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif (also her Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars). Anushka touched down in Mumbai from South Africa on Sunday afternoon. She was accompanying her husband Virat Kohli, who is currently playing a test series against South Africa.

Anushka posted this picture today.
 


Shah Rukh and Katrina started filming Zero a couple of months ago and Anushka was expected to join the cast later. She married cricketer Virat Kohli on December 11 in Italy and the duo went to Europe soon after the wedding. Later, they hosted two wedding receptions - in Delhi and Mumbai - respectively. Anushka then flew to South Africa with Virat and the rest of the Indian cricket team. They spent the New Year in Cape Town and shared a couple of pictures from there.
 
 

Cape Town is such a beautiful place and even more beautiful with my one and only!

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on


 


Comments
Close [X]
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, both 29, married in an extremely private ceremony at a Tuscan resort. The festivities also included a ring ceremony followed by mehendi. Meanwhile, post-marriage, Anushka will be next seen in Pari, which is slated to release this February. She also has YRF's Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.

Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, releases later this year.
 

Trending

Anushka Sharmaanushka sharma zero shootinganushka sharma virat kohli

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Bengaluru FireHot YogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsSouth Africa vs IndiaPradyuman ThakurYogi AdityanathGolden Globes 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................