Anushka Sharma Returns To Mumbai From Cape Town. See Pics At Airport

Actress Anushka Sharma has finally touched down in Mumbai from Cape Town, where she accompanied her husband Virat Kohli for an ongoing series. Anushka reached Mumbai on Sunday afternoon and was pictured in a black and white jumpsuit, sneakers and and black vintage sunglasses. Anushka waved and smiled for the paparazzi, waiting for the actress at the airport. Anushka and Virat flew to Cape Town with team India soon after their reception in Mumbai. They ringed in the New Year and India's Tour of South Africa started on January 5, with a Test Match. Anushka was present on Day 1 of the match.
Anushka will now resume her work commitments. Pari, which is produced by her, is slated to release this February. Next, she has Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline and YRF's Sui Dhaaga, co-starring Varun Dhawan.
Before the series, Anushka and Virat, both 29, who married on December 11 in Italy, were spotted at several places in Cape Town. They did some shopping, sight-seeing and clicked loved-up selfies in picturesque locales of Cape Town. They both wished their fans with identical posts on social media and a cute selfie.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli wedding festivities, which was attended by only family and close friends, included a ring ceremony and mehendi. A wedding reception was held in New Delhi and the next one was hosted in Mumbai, attended by A-listers of Bollywood and cricket field.