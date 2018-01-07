Anushka Sharma Trains With Shikhar Dhawan's Wife Aesha And Daughter. Pic Here

Anushka Sharma, who accompanied Virat Kohli to South Africa, where Indian cricket team is playing a series, is making the most of her holidays

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 07, 2018 10:57 IST
Anushka Sharma with Aesha Dhawan and her daughter in Cape Town (Image courtesy: aesha.dhawan5)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Friends that train together stay together," Aesha captioned the post
  2. Anushka and Virat married on December 11
  3. She has now returned to Mumbai
Actress Anushka Sharma, who accompanied husband Virat Kohli to South Africa, where Indian cricket team is playing a series, is making the most of her holidays. Several pictures of the newlyweds from Cape Town have flooded on social media and Virat too, shared a couple of postcard-worthy photos of them from the African port city. While Virat and team India are busy with the match, Anushka and Aesha (wife of Shikhar Dhawan), spent some time together in the gym. "Friends that train together stay together!! Going to miss our training partner Anushka Sharma," Aesha captioned a post. The picture also features Aesha and Shikhar's elder daughter Aliyah.

Here's the picture.
 


Anushka also cheered for her husband from the stands during Day 1 of the ongoing test match.
 


Anushka and Virat and Shikhar Dhawan's family roamed around Cape Town together. Check the pictures here.
 
 

A post shared by Yash Raj Films Talent (@yashrajfilmstalent) on


 
 

A post shared by Yash Raj Films Talent (@yashrajfilmstalent) on



A picture of Anushka with Shikhar Dhawan's son Zoravar was also shared by Aesha a few days ago. (It was taken during Anushka and Virat's Delhi reception).
 
 

 

A post shared by Aesha Dhawan (@aesha.dhawan5) on



Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, both 29, married at a Tuscan resort in Italy. The function was attended by family and close friends. Festivities also included a ring ceremony and mehendi. They hosted two wedding receptions, the first one was in New Delhi, Virat's hometown. The Mumbai reception was held on December 26, which was attended by top Bollywood celebs like the Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Sridevi, Katrina Kaif and Virat's colleagues.

Anushka has now returned to Mumbai to resume her pending work commitments. Pari will be her first release after the wedding. She also has Zero and Sui Dhaaga in the pipeline.
 

