Anushka Sharma Trains With Shikhar Dhawan's Wife Aesha And Daughter. Pic Here

Actress Anushka Sharma, who accompanied husband Virat Kohli to South Africa, where Indian cricket team is playing a series, is making the most of her holidays. Several pictures of the newlyweds from Cape Town have flooded on social media and Virat too, shared a couple of postcard-worthy photos of them from the African port city. While Virat and team India are busy with the match, Anushka and Aesha (wife of Shikhar Dhawan), spent some time together in the gym. "Friends that train together stay together!! Going to miss our training partner Anushka Sharma," Aesha captioned a post. The picture also features Aesha and Shikhar's elder daughter Aliyah.
Highlights
- "Friends that train together stay together," Aesha captioned the post
- Anushka and Virat married on December 11
- She has now returned to Mumbai
Here's the picture.
Anushka also cheered for her husband from the stands during Day 1 of the ongoing test match.
Anushka and Virat and Shikhar Dhawan's family roamed around Cape Town together. Check the pictures here.
A picture of Anushka with Shikhar Dhawan's son Zoravar was also shared by Aesha a few days ago. (It was taken during Anushka and Virat's Delhi reception).
Comments
Anushka has now returned to Mumbai to resume her pending work commitments. Pari will be her first release after the wedding. She also has Zero and Sui Dhaaga in the pipeline.