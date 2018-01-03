Anushka Sharma Makes Cape Town 'Even More Beautiful.' See Virat Kohli's Post

Highlights
- Virat shared a new selfie with Anushka from Cape Town
- The post has over 5 lakh likes in less than an hour
- Cape Town is "more beautiful with my one and only," he added
Earlier, Virat and Anushka caught up with actor Akshay Kumar, who is also ion Cape Town on a vacation with his family. Akshay, who co-starred with Anushka in Patiala House, skipped the couple's Mumbai reception which was attended by top Bollywood celebs including the Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Sridevi and Katrina Kaif among others.
Here's a picture of Virat and Anushka with Akshay in Cape Town:
Meet Anushka Sharma @anushkasharma, a Sabyasachi bride. On Anushka: A pale pink lehenga with Renaissance embroidery in vintage English colours embellished with silver-gold metal thread, pearls and beads. Bridal jewellery handcrafted with syndicate uncut diamonds, pale pink spinel and baroque Japanese cultured pearls by the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection. For all jewellery related queries, kindly contact sabyasachijewelry@sabyasachi.com #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewelry #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi @virat.kohli Image Courtesy: @storiesbyjosephradhik
Anushka Sharma will return to India soon and will resume her pending work commitments - the promotions of her first release post-wedding, Pari and filming Aananad L Rai's Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She will also start filming Yash Raj Films' Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan.