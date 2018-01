Anushka Sharma Makes Cape Town 'Even More Beautiful.' See Virat Kohli's Post

Highlights Virat shared a new selfie with Anushka from Cape Town The post has over 5 lakh likes in less than an hour Cape Town is "more beautiful with my one and only," he added

Cricketer Virat Kohli is balancing work and personal life in Cape Town quite well. Virat married actress Anushka Sharma on December 11 in Italy and after two receptions in Delhi and in Mumbai, the couple travelled to South Africa , where Virat is preparing for an upcoming series. Sharing a new selfie with Anushka, Virat captioned it: "Cape Town is such a beautiful place anyways, and even more beautiful with my one and only." Theactress looked radiant as the sunrays hit her charming smile. Virat looked smart in casuals too. Here's the post has over 5 lakh likes in less than an hour.Earlier, Virat and Anushka caught up with actor Akshay Kumar, who is also ion Cape Town on a vacation with his family. Akshay, who co-starred with Anushka in, skipped the couple's Mumbai reception which was attended by top Bollywood celebs including the Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Sridevi and Katrina Kaif among others.Here's a picture of Virat and Anushka with Akshay in Cape Town: For all her wedding functions in Italy and two receptions in India, Anushka wore Sabyasachi fineries. Virat wore Raghuvendra Rathorefor Mumbai reception and other than that he also opted for Sabyasachi outfits.Anushka Sharma will return to India soon and will resume her pending work commitments - the promotions of her first release post-wedding,and filming Aananad L Rai's, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She will also start filming Yash Raj Films'with Varun Dhawan.