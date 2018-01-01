Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Wish New Year From South Africa. 'Love And Light To All,' They Tweet

"Wishing you all a very happy, healthy and prosperous New year. Love and light to all," tweeted newlyweds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are currently in South Africa. In the selfie, Anushka and Virat complement each other in black and grey, respectively. The couple posted identical wishes on their Twitter accounts. Anushka began her debut trip with Virat and the Indian cricketers last week on Thursday. She is accompanying Virat, Team India captain, for the series vs South Africa. The India Tour of South Africa is scheduled to have its first match on January 5. See Virushka's New Year post here.
Highlights
- The couple posted identical wishes on their Twitter accounts
- She is accompanying Virat for India vs South Africa series
- Anushka and Virat married in Italy on December 11
Wishing you all a very happy, healthy and prosperous New year. Love and light to all. pic.twitter.com/zYKWLXz6ka— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 1, 2018
Anushka and Virat married in Italy on December 11. The ceremony, held at a Tuscan resort, was attended by family and close friends. Festivities also included a ring ceremony and mehendi. "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey," they wrote.
After reaching India, the couple hosted a reception in Delhi, Virat's hometown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also attended the reception. Later, they flew to Mumbai, where another reception was held for their colleagues. The Bachchans and Shah Rukh Khan, and also bigwigs of the cricket world attended the party.
Anushka and Virat are spending New Year together. She will soon return to resume filming her pending projects - a film with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, YRF's Sui Dhaaga and the promotions of Pari.