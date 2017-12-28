Mumbai Reception Done, Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's South Africa Tour Begins Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Thursday

Anushka and Virat's Mumbai reception was on December 26. Anushka and Virat flew off to South Africa on Thursday. The couple will spend New Years together.

Virat and Anushka at the Mumbai airport (Image source Varinder Chawla) Virat and Anushka leave for South Africa (Image source Varinder Chawla) Virat and Anushka at the Mumbai airport (Image source Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma was not the only spouse on the entourage - Shikhar Dhawan's wife Aesha Dhawan was also photographed navigating the airport. The Dhawans' son Zoravar was adorably perched on his daddy's luggage and that's how he made his way through the airport.

The Dhawans at the Mumbai airport (Image source Varinder Chawla)

Anushka and Virat have been spotted a mehendi, haldi and finally the shaadi in the Italian countryside of Tuscany, the newly-married couple touched down in Delhi, just in time for their first reception. Delhi reception done, they flew in to destination Mumbai on Friday for the second reception.

Inside Virushka's Mumbai reception (Image source Santosh Nagwekar)



- such lavish affairs they were! While the highlight of the Delhi reception was the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the one in Mumbai witnessed a very impressive line-up of guests comprising Bollywood A-listers like the Bachchans and Shah Rukh Khan, and also bigwigs of the cricket world.



The India Tour of South Africa is scheduled to have its first match on January 5. Ahead of which, Virushka will spend New Years together and then Virat will stay on for the series while Anushka will return home to resume work commitments - a film with Aanand L Rai, YRF's Sui Dhaaga and the promotions of Pari.





