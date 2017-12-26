Inside Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Mumbai Reception. The Bachchans Lead Celeb Roll Call

Here are Anushka and Virat at the photo-op counter:
The lavish Mumbai reception is the second part of the post wedding festivities after Virushka had a big fat Punjabi reception in New Delhi's Taj Diplomatic Enclave last week. The actress and the cricketer had a fairytale wedding in a faraway destination - they married at a heritage resort in the Italian countryside of Tuscany on December 11 with just close friends and family in tow. But the one in Mumbai is primarily for Anushka's friends and colleagues.
Here are photos from Virushka's Mumbai reception:
The cricket corner was headlined by Sachin Tendulkar and his family - daughter Sara and wife Anjali, and also Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who came with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. More of Virat and Anushka's cricketer friends included Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Anil Kumble and Virender Sehwag:
This is how Virat's family arrived at the venue:
Ahead of the Mumbai reception on Tuesday evening, Anushka and Virat, dressed in casuals, were spotted arriving at the venue together - Anushka in a denim jumpsuit and Virat in tee and pants.
After the Italian wedding on December 11, Virat and Anushka were spotted honeymooning in an undisclosed winter wonderland. Within minutes of being shared, the couple's honeymoon selfie had over two lakh 'likes' in the first 20 minutes itself.
Virat and Anushka flew into Delhi last week, in time for their reception party on December 21, the highlight of which was the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Friday, they touched down in Mumbai, where they were reportedly to shift into the sea-facing apartment in Worli that Virat bought last year.
The Honourable Prime Minister of India Shree Narendra Modi attends the wedding reception of Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli in New Delhi.
After wrapping their wedding festivities done, the newly-married couple will fly off to destination South Africa, where Virat will stay on for an upcoming series. Anushka is scheduled to touch base in Mumbai after New Year celebrations, where she will resume her pending work commitments - a film with Aanand L Rai, YRF's Sui Dhaaga and the promotions of Pari.