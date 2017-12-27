Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Designed This Hamper For Guests At Mumbai Reception

Virushka reception: "Best compliments from Sharma and Kohli family," reads the note attached to the basket

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 27, 2017 12:52 IST
Anushka and Virat greeted guests with this hamper (courtesy, R AnushkaSFanCIub)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Anushka and Virat hosted their Mumbai reception on Tuesday
  2. They had a beautifully designed hamper for the guests
  3. "Best compliments from Sharma and Kohli family," read the note
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli hosted the much-awaited Mumbai reception on Tuesday evening with an impressive line-up of guests joining the couple at the do. Not only Bollywood A-listers - ranging from the Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif - attended the couple's final post-wedding function but bigwigs of the cricket world also joined the festivities. While there was a shower of good wishes and blessings for the couple, the guests were also greeted with a great deal of warmth and a nicely designed hamper of assorted goodies. Mumbai's St. Regis was brilliantly decked up for Virushka's reception and so were the gift hampers for the guests.

Photos of the gift hamper made their way to social media ahead of the reception and have been shared by fan-clubs of the couple. "Best compliments from Sharma and Kohli family," reads the note attached to the basket, a closer look at which reveals some of its contents - dark chocolate, toasties, cookies and more. So sweet.
 

Anushka and Virat's invitation for the reception in Mumbai was also thoughtfully designed. The cards had a floral theme in shades of pink and beige and each of them came with a small indoor plant.
 

Anushka and Virat's invitations sure hit the right addresses in time, the proof of which was yesterday's lavish party at Mumbai's St. Regis. Apart from the guests mentioned above, other celebs who dropped by were Kangana Ranaut, Lara Dutta, Rekha, Madhuri, Sridevi, Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Diana Penty, Saina Nehwal, Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge and many, many more.
 
Inside Virushka's Mumbai reception (Image source Santosh Nagwekar)



Virat and Anushka had a destination wedding in Italy on December 11 and followed it up with a reception in Delhi last week. Wedding festivities done, Virushka are expected to be spotted at the Mumbai airport anytime now - they are to fly off to destination South Africa, where Virat will stay on for an upcoming series. Anushka is scheduled to touch base in Mumbai after New Year celebrations, where she will resume her pending work commitments.
 

