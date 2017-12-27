Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Designed This Hamper For Guests At Mumbai Reception

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli hosted the much-awaited Mumbai reception on Tuesday evening with an impressive line-up of guests joining the couple at the do. Not only Bollywood A-listers - ranging from the Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif - attended the couple's final post-wedding function but bigwigs of the cricket world also joined the festivities. While there was a shower of good wishes and blessings for the couple, the guests were also greeted with a great deal of warmth and a nicely designed hamper of assorted goodies. Mumbai's St. Regis was brilliantly decked up for Virushka's reception and so were the gift hampers for the guests.
Highlights
- Anushka and Virat hosted their Mumbai reception on Tuesday
- They had a beautifully designed hamper for the guests
- "Best compliments from Sharma and Kohli family," read the note
Photos of the gift hamper made their way to social media ahead of the reception and have been shared by fan-clubs of the couple. "Best compliments from Sharma and Kohli family," reads the note attached to the basket, a closer look at which reveals some of its contents - dark chocolate, toasties, cookies and more. So sweet.
Just a few more hours left for Anushka and Virat's reception in Mumbai Tonight #VirushkaReceptionpic.twitter.com/KhOb1Sp5uZ— Anushka Sharma FC (@AnushkaSFanCIub) December 26, 2017
Anushka and Virat's invitation for the reception in Mumbai was also thoughtfully designed. The cards had a floral theme in shades of pink and beige and each of them came with a small indoor plant.
They made it ! Our heartiest congratulations to Anushka & Virat. We pray that this love story goes on forever and ever. Amen !@imVkohli @anushkasharmapic.twitter.com/dk9sqm4WgU— Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) December 13, 2017
Anushka and Virat's invitations sure hit the right addresses in time, the proof of which was yesterday's lavish party at Mumbai's St. Regis. Apart from the guests mentioned above, other celebs who dropped by were Kangana Ranaut, Lara Dutta, Rekha, Madhuri, Sridevi, Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Diana Penty, Saina Nehwal, Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge and many, many more.
Virat and Anushka had a destination wedding in Italy on December 11 and followed it up with a reception in Delhi last week. Wedding festivities done, Virushka are expected to be spotted at the Mumbai airport anytime now - they are to fly off to destination South Africa, where Virat will stay on for an upcoming series. Anushka is scheduled to touch base in Mumbai after New Year celebrations, where she will resume her pending work commitments.