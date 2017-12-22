#VirushkaReception: You Watched The Videos, Now See These Hilarious Memes

Meme army has been super active since Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Delhi reception

#VirushkaReception soon began trending after the couple made an appearance at the venue

New Delhi:  Your Instagram and Twitter feed is most likely people still ooh-aah-ing about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's grand Delhi reception on Thursday night. Whether it's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-profile presence at the function or Anushka's glorious six yards of Benarasi silk or her necklace or the red sindoor... (you get the point, right?)... Internet is totally obsessed with every aspect of #VirushkaKiShaadi and everything thereafter. Not that we're complaining, but a gazillion videos and photos from their reception are floating around on the internet but we are here for the memes. From their honeymoon to their meeting with the Prime Minister to invite him for their reception, the meme army has been at it from the word go with some clever and hilarious "Virushka" memes. And no surprises, there is no stopping the memes and jokes on the #VirushkaReception either.

We rounded up some of the funniest memes and tweets from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Delhi reception:
 
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted the first of their two post-wedding receptions in Delhi last night. Thursday night's gathering saw presence of cricketers and close friends Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina. Close relatives from Delhi, Virat's hometown also graced the occasion. It also included a special performance by Punjabi folk legend Gurdas Maan. Anushka herself was spotted grooving to Punjabi tunes. On 26th, the couple will host another reception in Mumbai for cricketers and the film fraternity. "Virushka" got married in a private ceremony in Italy earlier this month.
 

