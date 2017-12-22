VirushkaReception: You Watched The Videos, Now See These Hilarious Memes

We rounded up some of the funniest memes and tweets from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Delhi reception:
Virat Anushka looking stunning at their reception in Delhi #VirushkaReceptionpic.twitter.com/uUKevi7DB1- Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) December 21, 2017
Close enough. #Virushkareception#Baahubalipic.twitter.com/ORfCfJsVDZ- Naveen Samy (@ImNsamy) December 21, 2017
PM Narendra Modi Was At #VirushkaReception To Link Their Marriage Certificate To #Aadhaar. pic.twitter.com/WWtZAZqKjx- Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) December 21, 2017
manyavaar ki ad hai ya reception. seriously confused. pic.twitter.com/8k28kepxk7- Singha butterfly effect (@heisenjit) December 21, 2017
Modi ji ne #virushka ki bank se adhar card link ki hui copy de di. pic.twitter.com/Z9yR8dytlB- Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) December 21, 2017
Arey modiji... Camera idhar hai. pic.twitter.com/W0C99p8Vbx- Antique Chhori (@AntiqueChhori) December 21, 2017
When there's only one aloo tikki remaining at the counter. #VirushkaReceptionpic.twitter.com/16tJ0I0HaK- Beanology (@followTheGupta) December 21, 2017
Vijay Mallya spotted outside #VirushkaReception with a fake invitation card. pic.twitter.com/Olgmb0rdnt- Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 21, 2017
Dhoni finishing dinner. #VirushkaReceptionpic.twitter.com/LqNh82LZNd- Deewan. (@NKDeewan) December 21, 2017
Exclusive picture of #VirushkaReceptionpic.twitter.com/5EDXqwLBPI- Vishal (@Vishal15067) December 21, 2017
Didn't get #VirushkaReception invitation card. Will cancel the marriage tomorrow- Arvind Kejriwal (@TrollKejri) December 21, 2017
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted the first of their two post-wedding receptions in Delhi last night. Thursday night's gathering saw presence of cricketers and close friends Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina. Close relatives from Delhi, Virat's hometown also graced the occasion. It also included a special performance by Punjabi folk legend Gurdas Maan. Anushka herself was spotted grooving to Punjabi tunes. On 26th, the couple will host another reception in Mumbai for cricketers and the film fraternity. "Virushka" got married in a private ceremony in Italy earlier this month.
