VirushkaReception: You Watched The Videos, Now See These Hilarious Memes

Virat Anushka looking stunning at their reception in Delhi #VirushkaReceptionpic.twitter.com/uUKevi7DB1 - Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) December 21, 2017

PM Narendra Modi Was At #VirushkaReception To Link Their Marriage Certificate To #Aadhaar. pic.twitter.com/WWtZAZqKjx - Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) December 21, 2017

manyavaar ki ad hai ya reception. seriously confused. pic.twitter.com/8k28kepxk7 - Singha butterfly effect (@heisenjit) December 21, 2017

Modi ji ne #virushka ki bank se adhar card link ki hui copy de di. pic.twitter.com/Z9yR8dytlB - Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) December 21, 2017

Arey modiji... Camera idhar hai. pic.twitter.com/W0C99p8Vbx - Antique Chhori (@AntiqueChhori) December 21, 2017

When there's only one aloo tikki remaining at the counter. #VirushkaReceptionpic.twitter.com/16tJ0I0HaK - Beanology (@followTheGupta) December 21, 2017

Vijay Mallya spotted outside #VirushkaReception with a fake invitation card. pic.twitter.com/Olgmb0rdnt - Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 21, 2017

Didn't get #VirushkaReception invitation card. Will cancel the marriage tomorrow - Arvind Kejriwal (@TrollKejri) December 21, 2017

Your Instagram and Twitter feed is most likely people still ooh-aah-ing about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's grand Delhi reception on Thursday night. Whether it's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-profile presence at the function or Anushka's glorious six yards of Benarasi silk or her necklace or the red sindoor... (you get the point, right?)... Internet is totally obsessed with every aspect of #VirushkaKiShaadi and everything thereafter. Not that we're complaining, but a gazillion videos and photos from their reception are floating around on the internet but we are here for the memes. From their honeymoon to their meeting with the Prime Minister to invite him for their reception, the meme army has been at it from the word go with some clever and hilarious "Virushka" memes . And no surprises, there is no stopping the memes and jokes on the #VirushkaReception either.We rounded up some of the funniest memes and tweets from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Delhi reception:Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted the first of their two post-wedding receptions in Delhi last night. Thursday night's gathering saw presence of cricketers and close friends Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina. Close relatives from Delhi, Virat's hometown also graced the occasion. It also included a special performance by Punjabi folk legend Gurdas Maan. Anushka herself was spotted grooving to Punjabi tunes. On 26th, the couple will host another reception in Mumbai for cricketers and the film fraternity. "Virushka" got married in a private ceremony in Italy earlier this month.Click for more trending news