Happy Anniversary, Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma. Seen This Unseen Footage From Their Tuscany Wedding?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, like this forever (courtesy imVkohli)

Highlights Virat and Anushka had a destination wedding in Tuscany last year "It's heaven, when you marry a good 'man'," wrote Anushka "Happy anniversary to my best friend," wrote Virat Kohli

First, congratulations Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli! The star couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary with fans on social media with mushy posts on Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday. Anushka and Virat delighted us with never-seen-before pictures from their dreamy destination wedding and unseen footage from the wedding ceremony at the Borgo Finocchieto. The couple also sent out adorable messages to each other with their posts. "It's heaven, when you don't sense time passing by... It's heaven, when you marry a good 'man'," wrote Anushka while Virat added: "Can't believe it's been a year already because it feels like it happened just yesterday. Time has truly flown by. Happy anniversary to my best friend and my soulmate. Mine forever." Aww... our hearts are melting already.

Zeroing in on the idea of an intimate wedding, away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai life, Anushka and Virat got married in Italy's Tuscany on December 11 last year. The video has glimpses of the var mala, the pheras and the vidaai ritual. There's also a glimpse of what appears to be the post-wedding party in Italy. Virat can be heard saying: "It's like I was a child till morning and now I've grown up suddenly."

It's heaven, when you don't sense time passing by ... It's heaven, when you marry a good 'man' ... pic.twitter.com/bvZc2x62NM — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 11, 2018

Can't believe it's been a year already because it feels like it happened just yesterday. Time has truly flown by. Happy anniversary to my best friend and my soulmate. Mine forever @AnushkaSharmapic.twitter.com/eKL9wlpU4R — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2018

Busy stars Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma always share loved-up posts on milestone occasions of their married life. On Karva Chauth this year, Anushka and Virat tweeted photos from their celebrations and also set major couple goals, we must say!

My moon , my sun , my star , my everything

Happy karva chauth to all pic.twitter.com/7saMNS6jdy — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) October 27, 2018

On Virat Kohli's birthday, Anushka tweeted a unique birthday wish and said: "Thank God for his birth."

Thank God for his birth pic.twitter.com/SzeodVBzum — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 5, 2018

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently in Australia with Team India touring the country for an ongoing series. The actress has taken a break from the promotions of Zero to spend some quality time with Virat on their first wedding anniversary. Anushka Sharma's Zero hits screens on December 21.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.