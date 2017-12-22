Anushka Sharma's Pic With Shikhar Dhawan's Son Is Pure Love

Shared about two hours before writing this, the picture has already collected over 49,000 'likes'. Behold:
The comments section of the post is filled with words like "cute", "sweet" and "adorable".
"Such an adorable picture," says one Instagram user on the picture. "So cute! Why the Z baby is feeling sleepy... Anushka is looking gorgeous," says another.
In case you missed it, here's a video of Virat holding little Zoravar while dancing with Shikhar.
And here's a gorgeous picture of the Dhawan family clicked with newly-weds Anushka and Virat.
Don't the pictures make you wish you were at the reception too?
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy and later posted pictures announcing their wedding on social media. "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey," Ansuhka and Virat posted on Twitter and Instagram.
Now that the Delhi reception is over, the couple will head to Mumabi for a second reception slated for December 26.
Click for more trending news