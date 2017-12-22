Anushka Sharma's Pic With Shikhar Dhawan's Son Is Pure Love

The picture from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's star-studded Delhi reception held last night is winning major love

Shikhar Dhawan's son, Zoravar, fast asleep in Anushka Sharma's lap.

New Delhi:  By now you may have seen several pictures and videos from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's star-studded Delhi reception held last night. However, among the clips of Anushka and Virat dancing to singer Gurdas Maan's songs or meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there's one picture that's winning major love online. The picture captures the heartwarming moment when cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's son, Zoravar, fell asleep in Anushka's lap. Posted on Instagram by Aesha Dhawan, Shikhar's wife, the picture is bringing a smile to many faces on social media.

Shared about two hours before writing this, the picture has already collected over 49,000 'likes'. Behold:
 
 

 

The comments section of the post is filled with words like "cute", "sweet" and "adorable".

"Such an adorable picture," says one Instagram user on the picture. "So cute! Why the Z baby is feeling sleepy... Anushka is looking gorgeous," says another.

In case you missed it, here's a video of Virat holding little Zoravar while dancing with Shikhar.
 
 

And here's a gorgeous picture of the Dhawan family clicked with newly-weds Anushka and Virat.
 
 

Sitaare aaj aasmaan se Zameen par utar aaye.Wah kya baat hain

Don't the pictures make you wish you were at the reception too?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy and later posted pictures announcing their wedding on social media. "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey," Ansuhka and Virat posted on Twitter and Instagram.

Now that the Delhi reception is over, the couple will head to Mumabi for a second reception slated for December 26.

