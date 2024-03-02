Viral Again: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Wedding Reception Throwback

Virushka's close friend Rohan Pate shared this image. (courtesy: rohan.pate)

In the whimsical whirlwind of Internet culture, the recent viral photo from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's star-studded reception stands as quirky proof of the everlasting power of online memories. In the picture, Virat Kohli was seen wearing a stylish fully black bandh-gala paired with a printed shawl, while Anushka Sharma radiated elegance in a stunning red and golden silk saree. Their close friend Rohan Pate, who shared the image wrote, "Flashback to the good times with Virat and Anushka at their wedding bash! Remembering the warmth and love in the air. Cherished moments, pure joy! #ThrowbackVibes."

Six years ago, on December 11, 2017, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married. Opting for an intimate wedding, the couple chose Borgo Finocchieto, an 800-year-old village-turned-villa, as the venue for their special celebration. Lavender, soft pink, and powder blue were the defining colors that graced Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's nuptials. Anushka dazzled in an intricately embroidered soft pink lehenga crafted by renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. It took 67 skilled artisans and craftsmen a total of 32 days to hand embroider the lehenga in silk floss, featuring motifs of exotic birds and butterflies. Complementing her attire were traditional jewellery pieces including a mathapatti, layered necklaces, and jhumkas adorned with jadau, pearls, and pink spinel. Fresh hydrangeas adorned her hair, adding to her ethereal charm.

The pastel theme extended beyond the attire, with delicate pastel flowers stealing the spotlight at the ceremony. The wedding mandap showcased a deconstructed aesthetic, eschewing elaborate decorations for a more minimalist approach. Imported flowers from Holland adorned the canopy, while textiles gracefully draped around the four posts. White candles in glass lanterns hung from the ceiling, casting a romantic glow over the proceedings. Anushka's bridal march from the villa to the mandap was a brief yet enchanting journey, with a path lined with pastel flowers adding to the magical ambiance.

In more recent news, the couple welcomed their second child, a son named Akaay, adding to their joy as parents alongside their daughter Vamika. Keeping their second pregnancy under wraps, they recently shared the heartwarming announcement of their son's birth. They shared a joint post with these words, “With abundant happiness and hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love and gratitude, Virat and Anushka.”