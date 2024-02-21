Hours After Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Announced Birth Of Son, Instagram Is Crowded With 'Akaay Kohli' Accounts

Congratulations are in order for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on February 15. The couple announced the birth of their son Akaay on Tuesday and needless to say, the news broke the internet. Soon after the revelation of the joyous news, people flooded Instagram with countless fan pages dedicated to the newborn. Within just hours of the announcement, innumerable accounts with the name “Akaay Kohli” sprung up on the social media platform. Most of the accounts display pictures featuring Virat and Anushka with their daughter Vamika Kohli. A page named “akaay.kohli__” features a display picture of the couple holding little Vamika in their arms. The bio of the account read, “Chhota Kohli (tiger face emoticon). Follow karo mujhe abhi abhi aya hu [Follow me I have just come]. This I'd is managed by:- mamma Anushka Sharma, papa Virat Kohli, chachu AB de Villiers and mamu MS Dhoni,” referring to Virat Kohli's colleagues. Not only this but the account with 171 followers has shared three posts, of which one is Akaay's birth announcement by Virat and Anushka. The other one is a collage of the display picture and the announcement, while the last is a photo of Anushka, Virat and Vamika together.

The bio of another fan page with the name “akaay_kohli” reads, “Akaay Kohli Official. Grand Entry on 15 Feb 2024.” The account has 954 followers and has shared more than a thousand memes and some illustrative posts about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcoming Akaay Kohli.

Another fan page named “akaay._.kohli_” has also shared pictures of the couple along with Akaay's birth announcement post. The bio reads, “Fan page King Kohli Jr. Anushka Sharma Vamika @virat.kohli @anushkasharma". The account, with 9 posts, has 77 followers.

Several other fan pages attributed to Akaay Kohli seem to have just changed their names after the announcement to cash in on the viral news, with the content of the pages ranging from memes to stock market updates.

As mentioned above, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared the happy news on Tuesday. The couple refrained from announcing the pregnancy, leading to months of speculation. In matching social media posts, the elated parents shared: “With abundant happiness and hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love and gratitude, Virat and Anushka.”

Responding to the post, Alia Bhatt wrote, "How beautiful, congratulations." Ranveer Singh, who made his acting debut with Anushka Sharma in Band Baaja Baraat, dropped hearts and evil eyes. Author Shweta Bachchan and actors Sonam Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Congratulations." Dia Mirza wrote, "Congratulations. All our love and blessings." "God bless," said actress Rakul Preet Singh.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been married since 2017. They welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021. On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in a guest appearance in Bulbbul. Her last full-fledged role was in the 2018 film Zero.