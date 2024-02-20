On Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Baby Announcement, Messages From Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh And Others

Image Instagrammed by Anushka Sharma (courtesy: anushkasharma )

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli just revealed they've become parents a second time over and congratulatory messages are flooding from their friends. On Anushka's Instagram post announcing that the couple had welcomed a son named Akaay last week, Alia Bhatt wrote, "How beautiful, congratulations." Ranveer Singh, with whom Anushka co-starred in Band Baaja Baraat, left hearts and evil eyes. Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Congratulations" as did Sonam Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Bhumi Pednekar. "God bless," commented bride-to-be Rakul Preet Singh. Dia Mirza wrote, "Congratulations. All our love and blessings."

In matching social media posts, Anushka and Virat wrote: "With abundant happiness and hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love and gratitude, Virat and Anushka."

No pregnancy announcement was made but rumours that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were expecting baby number two were confirmed by cricketer AB de Villiers who later made a U-turn. Virat has been on leave and missed India's Test series against England. Anushka Sharma has also been on a hiatus of sorts – her last release was 2018 film Zero. She will be seen next in the Jhulan Goswami biopic Chakda 'Xpress.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dated for a few years before marrying in 2017. Their daughter Vamika was born in 2021.