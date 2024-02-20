Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Announce Birth Of Son. They've Named Him Akaay

Image Instagrammed by Anushka Sharma (courtesy: anushkasharma )

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have revealed they welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on February 15. They've named him Akaay. The couple shared identical posts on social media that read: "With abundant happiness and hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love and gratitude, Virat and Anushka."

The comments thread on Anushka's post exploded instantly with messages from friends. "How beautiful, congratulations," wrote Alia Bhatt. Ranveer Singh left hearts and evil eyes. Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Congratulations" as did Sonam Kapoor. "God bless," commented bride-to-be Rakul Preet Singh.

Virat Kohli has been on leave recently and missed India's Test series against England amid rumours that he and Anushka Sharma expecting their second child. No pregnancy announcement was made by the couple but cricketer AB de Villiers revealed a baby was on the way, later retracting what he said. More recently, industrialist Harsh Goenka wrote on X, "A new baby is to be born in the next few days! Hope the baby takes India to great heights like the greatest cricketing father. Or will it follow the mother and be a film star? #MadeInIndia #ToBeBornInLondon."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in 2017 and are parents to a daughter named Vamika, born in 2021. Anushka has completed filming Chakda 'Xpress, a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She was last seen in 2018's Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan.