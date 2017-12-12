Varun Dhawan Starts Prepping For Sui Dhaaga. See Pics

Varun Dhawan, who is currently prepping for Yash Raj Films' Sui Dhaaga - Made In India, shared a picture of himself on Instagram, in which he can be seen working on a sewing machine. Varun can be seen concentrating on getting the craft of sewing right. YRF official page on Twitter also revealed that Varun has begun the workshops to master the art of Sui Dhaaga. The film will also star actress Anushka Sharma, who recently married Virat Kohli in Italy. YRF also mentioned that Anushka will start prepping for her character from January post her brief visit to South Africa with captain Kohli.
"Haath pair ka mail guru, sui-dhaage ka khel shuru:
This is how Varun is preparing for Sui Dhaaga:
Sui Dhaaga is based on the ideology of Make in India. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Anushka and Varun paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and gave details about their film's subject. "A dream, #MadeInIndia. He made it happen for us. Team Sui Dhaaga bows down to Mahatma Gandhi," Varun tweeted along with the video while Anushka wrote, "To the man who began the #MadeInIndia journey. We salute the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi."
A dream, #MadeInIndia.He made it happen for https://t.co/SLYND4GSyN@SuiDhaagaFilm bows down to Mahatma Gandhi https://t.co/BDwRo3YmX7— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 2, 2017
Of the film, Varun earlier told news agency PTI, "From Gandhiji to Modiji (Narendra Modi), our country's leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With Sui Dhaaga I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a manner that is entertaining and relevant. I really liked the script Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this movie. Anushka and me are teaming up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks."
Varun will also feature in October while Anushka will star in Aanand L Rai's yet-untitled project with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She also has Pari in the pipeline.
