Varun Dhawan Shares Photo Of Diwali With Daughter Lara, Then Deletes Post

Actor Varun Dhawan marked Diwali this year with a special family moment. The actor took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture with his daughter, Lara, extending festive wishes to his fans and followers. However, the post was later deleted, leaving many wondering why.

What's Happening

Varun celebrated Diwali with his family at home and briefly shared a glimpse of the intimate celebration.

In the now-deleted picture, the actor was seen holding his daughter, Lara, in front of beautifully decorated festive arrangements where the Laxmi Puja took place. The setting featured flowers, candles, and small idols of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesh.

Varun, dressed casually in a white tee, was seen holding Lara, whose face was turned away from the camera. In the caption, Varun wrote, "आपको दिवाली की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं (Loads of wishes to you on Diwali)."

Shortly after posting the picture, Varun deleted it from his Instagram account. His most recent post now features photos of himself dressed in a cream-coloured kurta.

Background

Varun Dhawan married his longtime partner, Natasha Dalal, in January 2021. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Lara, on June 3, 2024.

On Father's Day last year, Varun penned an emotional message, writing, "Happy Father's Day. My father taught me that the best way to celebrate this day is by going out there and working for your family so Il be doing just that. Couldn't be happier to be a girl dad."

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which released in theatres during Dussehra, October 2. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Gets Emotional About "Last Diwali In Vastu": "Raha Was Born Here"