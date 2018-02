Sui Dhaaga First Look: Anushka Sharma As Mamta And Varun Dhawan As Mauji Look Perfect Together. Seen Yet?

Highlights Anushka wears a sari and perfects her look with a bindi, sindoor "Mamta aur Mauji aa rahe hain 28 September ko," they wrote Sui Dhaaga is based on the ideology of Make In India

The first look of Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's forthcoming film Sui Dhaaga was unveiled last night. Anushka plays Mamta while Varun stars as Mauji in the film. In the poster, Anushka and Varun are all smiles and look like a perfect couple from a small town. Anushka is seen wearing aand perfects her look with a smalland. Varun's sports a moustached look and is wearing a cream-coloured shirt along with brown trousers.is Anushka and Varun's first film together. "," Anushka wrote while sharing the first look on social media. Varun also shared a picture of them from the film.is directed by Sharat Katariya.Meet Mamta and Mauji.A few days ago, a picture of Anushka from the sets of Sui Dhaaga went viral Both Anushka and Varun regularly posted updates on their preparations for the film.is based on the ideology of Make In India. On Gandhi Jayanti, the actors revealed details about their film. "A dream, #MadeInIndia. He made it happen for us. Teambows down to Mahatma Gandhi," Varun tweeted along with a video.Of the film, Varun earlier told news agency PTI, "From Gandhito Modi(Narendra Modi), our country's leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With, I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a manner that is entertaining and relevant. I really liked the script Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this movie. Anushka and I are teaming up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks."While Anushka Sharma said, "It's a story of self-reliance that I believe will connect with every Indian. And I am really looking forward to work with Varun and the team of Maneesh and Sharat."is slated to release on September 28.(With PTI inputs)