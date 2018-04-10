Anushka Sharma Spotted At Airport, Reportedly En Route To Husband Virat Kohli In Bengaluru

Anushka Sharma was pictured at the Mumbai airport on Monday afternoon

  1. "Anushka off to Bengaluru to cheer for husband Virat Kohli," read a tweet
  2. Virat is the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore
  3. Anushka and Virat got married last year
Actress Anushka Sharma, who wrapped up the shooting of Sui Dhaaga last week, has reportedly gone to Bengaluru to spend some time with husband Virat Kohli, who is currently busy with Indian Premier League (IPL). Virat is the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, one of the eight teams in the IPL. On Monday afternoon, Anushka was pictured at the Mumbai airport in a white and red-printed outfit by Sabyasachi (which appeared similar to what she wore while on her way to Mumbai soon after the Delhi reception in December). Twitter also believes that Anushka was off to Bengaluru to cheer for Virat and his team.

"Anushka Sharma off to Bengaluru to cheer for husband Virat Kohli during IPL match," read a tweet.
 

See pictures of Anushka Sharma at the Mumbai airport.
 
Anushka Sharma photographed at Mumbai airport

Anushka Sharma smiled for the cameras

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohil, both 29, married last December at a Tuscan resort in Italy. Only family members and close friends were invited for the wedding, which was preceded by an engagement ceremony, haldi, mehendi and sanageet. After the couple returned to India, they hosted two wedding receptions - Delhi and Mumbai.

Anushka accompanied Virat and the Indian cricket team to South Africa for a series played in January. After a brief stay, she returned to Mumbai to resume her work commitments.

She was last seen in Pari and now has Sui Dhaaga and Zero in the pipeline. In YRF's Sui Dhaaga, she is paired opposite Varun Dhawan and Zero stars her with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.
 

Anushka Sharmaanushka sharma virat kohliIPL 2018

