Anushka Sharma's 'Pizza On The Grass' Pic Is Setting Major Picnic Goals

Anushka Sharma has become a night owl but if we get to spot for Instagram photos like these because of that, we don't really mind. The actress is currently filming her new movie Sui Dhaaga in Bhopal and it appears that her current leg of the schedule requires her to shoot at night. This means she has plenty of free time during the day, which she spent exploring around and chilling, of course. Anushka, who has been filling up her Bhopal diaries on Instagram, made a new entry, which is making us very, very jealous and the wait for Sunday a bit too difficult. She can be seen enjoying a delicious spread sitting on the grass and for company she had her make-up artist Clover Wootton from the sets.
"Made the most of the few hours before night shoots here in Bhopal. Made friends with horses, walked around, swam, had lunch (pizza!) on the grass! So all in all a day well spent before night time shooting begins. BUT can we please see how terribly clove is failing at basic things like ... eating," Anushka captioned her photo.
Here's what she meant when Anushka said she befriended horses:
Anushka also had a tiny furry visitor on the sets, who was "calling the shots" for the day: "Looks like we've got the right man for the job! This guy's calling the shots on set today," she wrote.
Here's a photo of Anushka and Clover from the sets:
Varun Dhawan co-stars with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga, which will be directed by Sharat Katariya and is expected to hit the screens on September 28.
Anushka Sharma also has Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan in the pipeline. Varun Dhawan will next be seen in October and also has the third film in the ABCD series in the pipeline.