Anushka Sharma's 'Pizza On The Grass' Pic Is Setting Major Picnic Goals

Made the most of the few hours before night shoots here in Bhopal . Made friends with horses , walked around , swam , had lunch (pizza!) on the grass ! So all in all a day well spent before night time shooting begins. BUT can we please see how terribly clove is failing at basic things like ... eating @cloverwootton

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 19, 2018 at 8:10am PDT