Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan Start Shooting For Sui Dhaaga In Bhopal. See Pics

Anushka wrote on Instagram, "Made the most of the few hours before night shoots here in Bhopal"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 19, 2018 23:27 IST
Anushka Sharma as Mamta on the sets of Sui Dhaaga (Image courtesy - anushkafcs)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Varun and Anushka were pictured in Bhopal
  2. "Made the most of the few hours before night shoots," wrote Anushka
  3. After Sui Dhaaga, Anushka Sharma has Zero in the pipeline
The second schedule of Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's forthcoming film Sui Dhaaga has already commenced in Bhopal. In one of the pictures that have gone viral, Anushka Sharma can be seen at a bus stand in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. She was dressed in a white and pink floral print saree. In another picture, both Anushka and Varun appear to be posing for the photographer (probably a fan.) Both the actors are pictured in their character's guise from the film. Varun is pictured in a pink shirt paired with a beige trouser and also sporting a mustache while Anushka is dressed in a blue suit, which she has teamed with a grey cardigan. A week ago, the duo wrapped up the first schedule of their film Sui Dhaaga in Chanderi, also in Madhya Pradesh.

Thanks to their fan clubs, we have got our hand on some recent pictures of the two actors from the sets of Sui Dhaaga. Take a look:
 
 

#SuiDhaaga

A post shared by Anushka Sharma FC (@anushkafcs) on


 
 

@varundvn and @anushkasharma snapped on the sets of #SuiDhaaga.

A post shared by Varun Dhawan Fan Base (@varundhawan_fb) on



A couple of days ago, Anushka Sharma landed in Bhopal and she alerted us of her visit with these Instagram posts:
 
 

Handsome

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on


 
 

Look at that attitude ! Uff !

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on


 


Before commencing the night shoots, Anushka made sure to make the most of her day; we mean by binging on food. Anushka shared a picture of her and her makeup artist Clover Wootton on Instagram and wrote, "Made the most of the few hours before night shoots here in Bhopal. Made friends with horses, walked around, swam, had lunch (pizza!) on the grass! So all in all a day well spent before night time shooting begins. But can we please see how terribly clove is failing at basic things like ... eating."

Here's what Anushka posted on Instagram:
 


Sui Dhaaga is directed by Sharat Katariya and is expected to hit the screens on September 28. Apart from the film, Anushka Sharma has Aanand L Rai's Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film October. The Shoojit Sircar-directed film is scheduled to release in April.
 

