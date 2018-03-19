Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan Start Shooting For Sui Dhaaga In Bhopal. See Pics

The second schedule of Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's forthcoming film Sui Dhaaga has already commenced in Bhopal. In one of the pictures that have gone viral, Anushka Sharma can be seen at a bus stand in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. She was dressed in a white and pink floral print saree. In another picture, both Anushka and Varun appear to be posing for the photographer (probably a fan.) Both the actors are pictured in their character's guise from the film. Varun is pictured in a pink shirt paired with a beige trouser and also sporting a mustache while Anushka is dressed in a blue suit, which she has teamed with a grey cardigan. A week ago, the duo wrapped up the first schedule of their film Sui Dhaaga in Chanderi, also in Madhya Pradesh.
Before commencing the night shoots, Anushka made sure to make the most of her day; we mean by binging on food. Anushka shared a picture of her and her makeup artist Clover Wootton on Instagram and wrote, "Made the most of the few hours before night shoots here in Bhopal. Made friends with horses, walked around, swam, had lunch (pizza!) on the grass! So all in all a day well spent before night time shooting begins. But can we please see how terribly clove is failing at basic things like ... eating."
Made the most of the few hours before night shoots here in Bhopal . Made friends with horses , walked around , swam , had lunch (pizza!) on the grass ! So all in all a day well spent before night time shooting begins. BUT can we please see how terribly clove is failing at basic things like ... eating @cloverwootton
Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film October. The Shoojit Sircar-directed film is scheduled to release in April.