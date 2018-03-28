How Super Busy Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Make Time For Each Other Anushka Sharma took a break from filming Sui Dhaaga to visit Virat Kohli in New Delhi

78 Shares EMAIL PRINT Anushka and Virat got married in December 2017. New Delhi: Highlights Anushka took two days off and visited Virat in Delhi After Anushka resumed filming, Virat got busy with IPL practice "It worked out perfectly for them" Zero and Yash Raj Films' Sui Dhaaga while her husband Virat Kohli is busy preparing for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Between their respective hectic work schedules, Anushka and Virat were able to steal two days to catch up and spend some time together in New Delhi. "Anushka and Virat have been working at a frenetic pace, and have been unable to spend much time together owing to their busy schedules. So when Anushka found a two-day window, she promptly decided to make the most of it and joined Virat in the capital," a source told



"It worked out perfectly for them - once she resumed shooting on Saturday, Virat began practising for the Indian Premier League that is set to kick-off next month," the source added.



Anushka Shrama was October. Anushka and Virat also frequently share loved-up pictures of themselves on social media. One of which is this:

My one and only! A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Feb 20, 2018 at 12:14am PST



After Sui Dhaaga, Anushka will assign her date for Aanand L Rai's film, which also features Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Sui Dhaaga is expected to hit the screens in September while Zero will open in theatres in December.



Virat Kohli is the captain of IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore and the team will play the first match of the season on April 8 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata's Eden garden.



