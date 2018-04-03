Viral: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan's New Pics From Sui Dhaaga Sets in Delhi

A set of fresh pictures of Bollywood stars Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan from the sets of their upcoming film Sui Dhaaga have gone viral. The duo in the garb of Mamta and Mauji looked completely unrecognizable. Sui Dhaaga team is currently shooting for the film in and around Delhi. In the pictures, Anushka Sharma was seen dressed in orange floral print georgette saree, which she teamed with full-sleeved green coloured cardigan while Varun was dressed in a checkered shirt beneath a navy blue coloured cardigan. He even had an inch-tape placed around his neck. Varun Dhawan plays a tailor in Sui Dhaaga.
Highlights
- Anushka and Varun are working together for the first time in film
- The first schedule of the film was shot in Chanderi
- Sui Dhaaga is based on the ideology of Made In India
Take a look at Anushka and Varun's pictures from Sui Dhaaga sets in Delhi:
In between shooting their scenes, Varun Dhawan made the most of his time by interacting and posing for pictures with this fans while Anushka was busy getting a touch-up on her makeup.
Here are some more pictures:
@anushkasharma & @varundvn On the set of Sui Dhaaga in Delhi
A couple of days ago, few pictures of them shopping at a Delhi market surfaced on the Internet while Varun Dhawan made a Insta story of the grand welcome the duo received by their fans on the sets. The official Instagram handle of YRF shared the video.
The Sui Dhaaga is shooting the third schedule of the film. The first and second schedules of the film were shot in Chanderi and Bhopal, respectively.
(With inputs from PTI)