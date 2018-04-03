Viral: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan's New Pics From Sui Dhaaga Sets in Delhi

The team of Sui Dhaaga is currently shooting film's third schedule in Delhi

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 03, 2018 13:56 IST
Anushka Sharma plays Mamta in Sui Dhaaga (Image courtesy - anushka.army)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Anushka and Varun are working together for the first time in film
  2. The first schedule of the film was shot in Chanderi
  3. Sui Dhaaga is based on the ideology of Made In India
A set of fresh pictures of Bollywood stars Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan from the sets of their upcoming film Sui Dhaaga have gone viral. The duo in the garb of Mamta and Mauji looked completely unrecognizable. Sui Dhaaga team is currently shooting for the film in and around Delhi. In the pictures, Anushka Sharma was seen dressed in orange floral print georgette saree, which she teamed with full-sleeved green coloured cardigan while Varun was dressed in a checkered shirt beneath a navy blue coloured cardigan. He even had an inch-tape placed around his neck. Varun Dhawan plays a tailor in Sui Dhaaga.

Take a look at Anushka and Varun's pictures from Sui Dhaaga sets in Delhi:
 

 

 

 


In between shooting their scenes, Varun Dhawan made the most of his time by interacting and posing for pictures with this fans while Anushka was busy getting a touch-up on her makeup.
 

 
 

@varundvn Clicked during Sui dhaaga shoots in Delhi

A post shared by || VARUN DHAWAN || FANS CLUB (@__varun_dhawan_fc__) on



Here are some more pictures:
 
 

@varundvn @anushkasharma in Delhi #suidhaaga

A post shared by Varun dhawan official FC (@varun_dvn_fc1) on


 

 
 

Varun Dhawan Clicked on sets of sui dhaaga during shoots @varundvn

A post shared by || VARUN DHAWAN || FANS CLUB (@__varun_dhawan_fc__) on



A couple of days ago, few pictures of them shopping at a Delhi market surfaced on the Internet while Varun Dhawan made a Insta story of the grand welcome the duo received by their fans on the sets. The official Instagram handle of YRF shared the video.
 

 
 

#Repost @varundvn #OnLocation @anushkasharma #instastory #suidhaaga

A post shared by Sui Dhaaga (@suidhaagafilm) on



The Sui Dhaaga is shooting the third schedule of the film. The first and second schedules of the film were shot in Chanderi and Bhopal, respectively.

The Sharat Katariya-directed film Sui Dhaaga, is based on the ideology of Made In India. Speaking of the film's unique concept, Varun Dhawan earlier told news agency PTI, "From Gandhiji to Modiji (Narendra Modi), our country's leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With Sui Dhaaga, I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a manner that is entertaining and relevant. I really liked the script Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this movie. Anushka and I are teaming up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks." The film is scheduled to hit the screens on September 28.

(With inputs from PTI)
 

