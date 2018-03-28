Varun Dhawan And Varun Sharma's 'Traffic Signal' Song Will Leave You In Splits

With just few days left to October's release, actor Varun Dhawan has decided to let off some pressure in a rather fun way. The 30-year-old actor shared a video of him and actor Varun Sharma on his Instagram, where they can been seen lip-syncing a popular trackTheher Ja from Varun Dhawan's upcoming film October. Varun Dhawan captioned the video, "Theher Ja when you need to stop someone @fukravarun." In between the song, Varun Dhawan abruptly stops and suggests Varun Sharma to think of it as a 'traffic signal' song. Soon, Varun Sharma starts imitating a traffic cop. Their Instagram video has been liked over 7 lakh times.
Here's what Varun Dhawan posted on Instagram:
Varun Sharma, best known for Fukrey series, re-posted the video on Instagram and wrote, "Love you Bhai!!" The actors were reportedly chilling out at Varun Dhawan's new apartment.
Theher Ja was released last week and in no time it became a hit. The song has been viewed over 15 million times on YouTube. The son has been crooned by Armaan Malik and composed by Abhishek Arora. Talking about the song, Abhishek earlier told news agency IANS that brining Armaan on board for the song was Varun Dhawan's idea. "It is a romantic song and has a very nice melody. Armaan has sung it beautifully. After making the draft of the song, when (director) Shoojit Sircar and Varun heard it, Varun only suggested Armaaan's name. He wanted Armaan to sing the song," IANS quoted Abhishek as saying.
Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu and the director of the film Shoojit Sircar have managed to keep the plotline of the story under wraps, which has revved up our curiosity. Earlier this month, Varun Dhawan revealed a tiny detail though. He tweeted, "October is not a movie about love at first sight. It's not a movie about hugs, kisses and dates. You want to know what it is about then watch the trailer in 2 days."
Listen to Theher Ja here:
October is slated to release on April 13.