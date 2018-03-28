Sui Dhaaga: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan's Current Stop - Delhi

A bunch of new pictures from the sets of Sui Dhaaga surfaced on the Internet and have been shared widely by Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's fan clubs. The pictures were clicked at a market in Delhi, where Varun and Anushka are currently shooting the next schedule of their film Sui Dhaaga. The duo were in their getup as Mamta and Mauji. In one of the pictures, Varun can be seen looking at some fabric inside a shop as Anushka looks on. Varun Dhawan plays a tailor in the film while Anushka Sharma is reportedly an embroidery designer.
Highlights
- Anushka, Varun teamed up for the first time in Sui Dhaaga
- Sui Dhaaga is based on the ideology of Made in India
- After shooting in Chanderi and Bhopal, Sui Dhaaga team is now in Delhi
Take a look at their pictures:
Earlier, the official Instagram handle of YRF shared a video (which was also Varun Dhawan's Insta story), where both Anushka and Varun were greeted by a crowd of fans at the sets of the film in Delhi.
Here's what YRF posted on Instagram:
The first and second schedules of the film were shot in Chanderi and Bhopal, respectively. Several pictures from the sets made their way to social media.
Take a look:
In between the hectic shooting schedule of Sui Dhaaga, Anushka Sharma managed to catch up with husband Virat Kohli (twice) and spend some time together. The first time around was in Mumbai, right before she headed to Bhopal and the second time was when she arrived in Delhi to shoot for the film. A picture of them from the time when they were in Mumbai had gone viral. In the picture, Anushka Sharma is seen planting a kiss on Virat's cheek.
Sui Dhaaga is a film based on the ideology of Made In India. Speaking of the film's unique concept, Varun Dhawan told news agency PTI, "From Gandhiji to Modiji (Narendra Modi), our country's leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With Sui Dhaaga, I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a manner that is entertaining and relevant. I really liked the script Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this movie. Anushka and I are teaming up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks."
(With inputs from PTI)