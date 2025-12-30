'Akshaye Khanna Is Choosy, But Professional': Rumy Jafry Defends <i>Dhurandhar</i> Star Amid <i>Drishyam 3</i> Row

Akshaye Khanna's exit from Drishyam 3 sparked widespread discussion, and now Rumy Jafry, a close friend of the actor, has come forward to support him and share his thoughts on the controversy.

What Rumy Jafry Said About Akshaye Khanna

Drishyam 3 has been in the spotlight for quite some time. Earlier this month, the makers released an announcement teaser featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor. Amid the excitement, reports of Akshaye Khanna's exit began circulating. Soon after, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak of Panorama Studios confirmed his exit and accused him of walking out at the last moment.

Amid the controversy, Rumy Jafry, who worked with Akshaye on Gali Gali Chor Hai, told Bollywood Hungama, "When he had no producers queuing up to sign him, he was still very choosy. Now, when he is spoilt for choice, he is still not signing films in a rush. I don't know what happened between Akshaye and this producer (Kumar Mangat Pathak). But Akshaye Khanna is too much of a professional to back out of an assignment unless he has a valid reason to do so."

Recalling his experience after signing Akshaye for Gali Gali Chor Hai, Rumy added, "When I signed him for Gali Gali Chor Hai, Akshaye kept urging me to sign someone more saleable. Does that sound like someone greedy?" Rumy directed the film.

About Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3's Goa schedule will begin on January 8, and will continue until the end of February. The entire cast, including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor, will be there for shooting.

Presented by Star Studio18, Drishyam 3 is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Pathak along with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. The film is set to release in cinemas on October 2, 2026.



