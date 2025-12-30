After Akshaye Khanna's <i>Drishyam 3</i> Exit, Director Has A Message For <i>Dhurandhar</i> Actor

Akshaye Khanna's exit from Drishyam 3 came as a shock to many and sparked widespread discussion. In a recent interview with a media portal, the film's director, Abhishek Pathak, threw down a challenge to Akshaye to try doing a solo film.

What Abhishek Pathak Said

Speaking to ETimes, the Drishyam 3 director remarked, "I think it's just that people around him started telling him that he'll become a superstar and he should now look at something which is all about him. So, I wish him all the best and would say - try to do a solo film now."

When asked whether they attempted to resolve the issue, Abhishek explained, "When he doesn't have an answer, then he doesn't know what to say. That's something very stupid because we have known each other for a very long time. I stopped (trying to resolve the issue) because I thought, there's no point talking to this person right now; he's on some other planet."

What Led To Akshaye Khanna's Exit From Drishyam 3

Abhishek revealed what went wrong and led to Akshaye's exit from Drishyam 3 and told the same news portal, "All this happened after the contract was signed in November. He left the movie five days before it was going on the floors. The look was locked, costumes were being made, the narration had happened, and he loved the story."

The director added that Akshaye wanted to wear a wig, which became the point of friction, saying, "My film starts from the point where it ended. I couldn't have him in the courtroom in the afternoon, and in the evening, he comes back with hair. How is that possible? That was the point I explained and convinced him. A few days later, this came up again, and that's when we said we will work it out."

Currently, Akshaye Khanna is riding high on the success of Dhurandhar. Speaking about the film, Abhishek said, "It's a great film. It's doing great numbers and everyone is happy in the industry. But it is a team effort. Be it Chhaava or Dhurandhar, it's a team effort of the writer, director, actors, and a lot of other people involved. It's not about one person."

As for Drishyam 3, the film is slated for release on October 2, next year.



