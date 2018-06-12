Genelia D'Souza And Riteish Deshmukh's Pic Makes Us Believe In Love, Actually

Highlights
- "Never letting go," Genelia captioned her post
- Riteish commented by posting a few lines from Waada karo song
- "I wish someone would sing this for me," a user wrote
Here's the loved-up picture of Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh.
(Isn't it sweet?).
Genelia D'Souza, 30, and Riteish Deshmukh, 40, first met on the sets of their debut film Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003). They got married in 2012, after dating for over eight years. The couple are parents to sons - Riaan, 3, and Rahyl, 2. Apart fromTujhe Meri Kasam, Genelia and Riteish have co-starred in Masti and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya.
For Rahyl's second birthday, his parents posted these messages.
My Dearest Darling Rahyl, I just want to thank you for helping me experience motherhood again.. I want to thank you for choosing me to be your mother.. I want to apologise if I sometimes make you feel your second best because that's not what I ever ever intend to do. I want you to know that you and your brother are my love story and I wouldn't have it any other way. You have this amazing quality to give love and get so much love back in return.. you fill every crevice of my heart with so much love that it puts others to shame.. I will always be your protector and your biggest fan but most importantly I just want you to know il be always be around when you need me cos being a mom is what I love doing the most. HAPPY BIRTHDAY SON
Riteish Deshmukh is currently busy filming Mauli, a Marathi film with Saiyami Kher. He also has Total Dhamaal in the pipeline. Genelia D'Souza hasn't appeared in films after 2016's Force 2, in which she had a cameo.