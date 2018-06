Genelia D'Souza And Riteish Deshmukh's Pic Makes Us Believe In Love, Actually

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh married in 2012 (Image courtesy: geneliad)

Every time we see Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh's photo, it makes us believe in love . (Yes, true that). Today, Genelia posted a throwback picture with Riteish, who is currently busy withshooting. "Never letting go," Genelia captioned her post, adding hashtags like 'because it makes me happy' and 'miss you.' In the black and white picture, Riteish smiles for the cameras while Genelia happily holds him from behind. (Aww). Yes, the picture is indeed adorable and Riteish's comment added more to it. "Waada karo nahin chhodogi tum mera saath jahan tum ho, vahan main bhi hoon," he posted. It is a song from 1973 film. "Riteish, how romantic. I wish someone would sing this for me," a user wrote.Here's the loved-up picture of Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh (Isn't it sweet?).Genelia D'Souza, 30, and Riteish Deshmukh, 40, first met on the sets of their debut film(2003). They got married in 2012, after dating for over eight years. The couple are parents to sons - Riaan, 3, and Rahyl, 2. Apart from, Genelia and Riteish have co-starred inandFor Rahyl's second birthday, his parents posted these messages.Riteish Deshmukh is currently busy filming, a Marathi film with Saiyami Kher. He also hasin the pipeline. Genelia D'Souza hasn't appeared in films after 2016's, in which she had a cameo.