Dear Karan Johar, Thank You For Sharing These Cute Pics Of Taimur, Roohi And Yash

Karan Johar's son Yash with Taimur Ali Khan (Courtesy karanjohar)

What you are about to watch could be the cutest thing on the internet today, we bet. Filmmaker Karan Johar dropped some adorable photos of his munchkins Yash and Roohi playing with Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur. Karan just made our Sunday better by sharing glimpses of Yash, Roohi and Taimur's play date on Instagram. In one of the photos, Taimur can be seen playing with Yash. "All heart," the 46-yearold filmmaker captioned the photo. Karan Johar also shared a picture of Taimur and Roohi carpooling during their playdate on his Instagram stories. Cute can't even begin to describe the photos shared by the filmmaker. "Cuteness overloaded," is the general sentiment on Instagram. On Sunday evening, Taimur was photographed arriving at Karan Johar's Mumbai residence minus mom Kareena Kapoor.

All heart!!! #taimurandyash A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Nov 4, 2018 at 6:33am PST

Earlier in the day, Karan Johar shared a video of his twins Yash and Roohi playing with their "papa". Karan, who appears to have taken the video, can be seen playing "peek-a-boo" with his kids. Karan captioned the video: "Peek a boo!! With my puddings #roohiandyash #familysunday"

Taimur is often spotted enjoying his play dates with cousin Inaaya (daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu) and Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya. Laksshya is also Taimur's schoolmate. Remember the photos shared by Soha Ali Khan in which Inaaya was spotted in toy car with his brother Taimur?

Carpooling! A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Feb 23, 2018 at 7:04am PST

Yash and Roohi were born last year via surrogacy. Karan Johar, a single parent, last year told news agency IANS that he is not going to be "hysterical" and "hyper parent." "I am playing both mother and father in this dynamic, so I have a double role to play and for me, it's even more daunting. I have told myself that I am not going to be a hysterical, hyper parent because I see so many of them around me and specially leading actresses who become mothers," IANS quoted Karan Johar as saying.

On the work front, Karan Johar is producing Abhishek Varman-directed Kalank, which features Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. Karan also announced his next project Takht recently.