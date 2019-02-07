Mehr Dhupia Bedi Won't Be Joining Roohi And Yash Johar's Birthday Celebrations. Because, Zzzz

Highlights
- Mehr Dhupia Bedi sent adorable birthday wishes to Roohi, Yash
- "I may not be joining your birthday celebrations," she sent a message
- "But I promise I'll create havoc with you very, very soon," she added
Do you know there's major baby talk going on in Instagram? Courtesy, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's baby daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi, who sent out the warmest birthday wishes to Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi on their second birthday today. On Neha Dhupia's Instagram, Mehr, who is almost three-months-old, dropped a note and mentioned that she will have to give Yash and Roohi's birthday party a miss because, nap time. Aww... double aww. "Happy Birthday, my dearest Roohi and Yash... I still remember the first time we met and both of you screamed out loud... "bbbbaaaaabbbbbyyyyyy"... I may not be joining you for your birthday celebrations this time as I will be busy zzz... but I promise I'll create havoc with you very, very soon."
Karan Johar has reportedly planned a birthday party for Roohi and Yash for later today with pint-sized star kids such as Taimur, Laksshya, Misha, Adira and Inaaya on the guest list.
Meanwhile, looks like Yash and Roohi got their early morning birthday wish from Neha, Angad and Mehr today as the 38-year-old actress shared adorable pictures, featuring the birthday twins with their dad Karan Johar and also Hiroo Johar with Mehr cradled in her arms. How cute? Very, we must say. "We send all our love to Yash, Roohi and Hiroo aunty," read a message on Neha's Instagram story on behalf of Mehr.
Karan Johar became a single parent when Roohi and Yash were born via surrogacy in February 2017. The 46-year-old filmmaker shares a special equation with Neha and Angad. In a post for Humans Of Bombay, Neha Dhupia revealed that KJo was majorly instrumental in bringing the two together. He was also the first celebrity to make Neha and Angad's wedding announcement.
"He tells me that he 1st saw me at the gym when I was 20 & told his friends, 'I'm going to get to know her 1 day.' When we moved to Bombay, we met at a mutual friend's party-it was just us standing in the balcony. I saw a different side of him-beyond the jokes & wit, there was a sensitive man. We were both away from home in Mumbai, so I always relied on him for support. He lived a bachelor life & the 1 place he could always get home food was mine. We became close friends-there was no facade and no attempt to impress one another. Well, no attempts on my part! In fact, he was the 1st call after a major heartbreak & he talked me through it-I'm sure there was a hidden motive! He wasn't low key about his feelings for me. I was shooting in Punjab & told him about a role for him. He didn't ask for any details. He only cared about spending time with me & flew down immediately. After that shoot, he showed up at my parents' doorstep & asked for my hand in marriage....I had no idea about it! This was when I was dating someone else! When Angad met my boyfriend, he was nice to him, but wasn't subtle about his love for me! Finally, at a party, Karan Johar took us aside & screamed, 'Can you not see this?! Are you blind?' You should've seen the look on Angad's face. He had 'I told you so!' tattooed on his forehead. When we finally decided to get married, he didn't go down on one knee & propose. He told me I'd already wasted 4 years & declared 'Chalo Dilli!' to meet his parents. Then he said, 'Before you change your mind, pick an outfit because we're getting married in 2 days!' Earlier, I loved the set life. I wouldn't give it up for anything. But now I look forward to coming home to him. I couldn't imagine myself as someone who runs to the door, but when it's time for him to come home, guess what I do? He's currently shooting both day & night. When he comes back at 7 am, he makes me breakfast & then goes to sleep. We're still figuring it all out & don't expect to have it all together. Everytime we've planned our lives, they've fallen apart-so we're sticking to the unplanned! The wedding, the baby, the parenting..we're winging it all!" #HoBLoveStories
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia had an intimate wedding at a Delhi gurudwara on May 10 and Mehr was born on November 18. The couple had later revealed in interviews that Neha Dhupia's pregnancy was the reason behind the nature of their rushed wedding.