Mehr Dhupia Bedi Won't Be Joining Roohi And Yash Johar's Birthday Celebrations. Because, Zzzz

Thank you, Neha Dhupia, for sharing this photo (courtesy nehadhupia)

Do you know there's major baby talk going on in Instagram? Courtesy, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's baby daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi, who sent out the warmest birthday wishes to Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi on their second birthday today. On Neha Dhupia's Instagram, Mehr, who is almost three-months-old, dropped a note and mentioned that she will have to give Yash and Roohi's birthday party a miss because, nap time. Aww... double aww. "Happy Birthday, my dearest Roohi and Yash... I still remember the first time we met and both of you screamed out loud... "bbbbaaaaabbbbbyyyyyy"... I may not be joining you for your birthday celebrations this time as I will be busy zzz... but I promise I'll create havoc with you very, very soon."

Karan Johar has reportedly planned a birthday party for Roohi and Yash for later today with pint-sized star kids such as Taimur, Laksshya, Misha, Adira and Inaaya on the guest list.

Meanwhile, looks like Yash and Roohi got their early morning birthday wish from Neha, Angad and Mehr today as the 38-year-old actress shared adorable pictures, featuring the birthday twins with their dad Karan Johar and also Hiroo Johar with Mehr cradled in her arms. How cute? Very, we must say. "We send all our love to Yash, Roohi and Hiroo aunty," read a message on Neha's Instagram story on behalf of Mehr.

Karan Johar became a single parent when Roohi and Yash were born via surrogacy in February 2017. The 46-year-old filmmaker shares a special equation with Neha and Angad. In a post for Humans Of Bombay, Neha Dhupia revealed that KJo was majorly instrumental in bringing the two together. He was also the first celebrity to make Neha and Angad's wedding announcement.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia had an intimate wedding at a Delhi gurudwara on May 10 and Mehr was born on November 18. The couple had later revealed in interviews that Neha Dhupia's pregnancy was the reason behind the nature of their rushed wedding.