Neha Dhupia Made Husband Angad Bedi's Birthday Special With A Cute Wish

Neha Dhupia posted a cute little wish for her actor husband Angad Bedi on his 36th birthday and delighted fans with an adorable photo of the duo. Neha Dhupia, who married Angad Bedi in May 2018, wrote: "Happy birthday, my forever lover!" Aww... isn't that sweet? The photo is a lively shot of the couple sharing a light moment. The birthday boy was quick to accept the birthday greeting and left a comment on her feed. "Thank you for being there always... no and forever. Here is to new beginnings, my first as a husband and father," wrote the 36-year-old actress.

Take a look at the Instagram exchange between Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi became parents on November 18. The couple welcomed their first child - a daughter they've named - Mehr Dhupia Bedi. We were introduced to the little one via Angad Bedi's father Bishan Singh Bedi's Twitter within just a few days of her birth.

U Little Beauty MEHR..another Lifeline for Grandparents...Both Maternal & Paternal..Aren't we Blessed..?!! Yes All of it by Guru's MEHR Only..GodBless Little One..Welcome to this Journey..Ordained by Almighty WaheGuru..!! pic.twitter.com/LtPYr9lG82 — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 20, 2018

In her detailed post for Humans Of Bombay, Neha Dhupia poured her heart out and shared that her love story with Angad Bedi began as friends and that Karan Johar was majorly instrumental in bringing them together. "Finally, at a party, Karan Johar took us aside and screamed, 'Can you not see this?! Are you blind?' You should've seen the look on Angad's face. He had 'I told you so!' tattooed on his forehead."

Talking about how her life has changed after the wedding, the actress added: "Earlier, I loved the set life. I wouldn't give it up for anything. But now I look forward to coming home to him. I couldn't imagine myself as someone who runs to the door, but when it's time for him to come home, guess what I do?"

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi had an intimate wedding at a Delhi gurudwara on May 10 and later revealed in interviews that Neha Dhupia's pregnancy was the reason behind the nature of their rushed wedding.