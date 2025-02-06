Neha Dhupia's Birthday Wish For Husband Angad Bedi Is Blooming With Love

Angad Bedi is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. On the special occasion, Angad received a heartfelt message from his wife, actress Neha Dhupia.

She has shared a series of mushy pictures with Angad on Instagram.

The caption read, "Happy birthday my love … as your gift to you I promise to be a better listener, be on time everywhere (in fact ready before you), and worry less about things that may never ever happen."

She continued, "Ok and maybe talk lesser, and also let you talk … and step out more … and the last one, let you believe that your choice in movies ( the ones we watch ) is better than mine. Ok, and my favourite one … watch more test cricket … for sure!!! Anything else ?? Yes yes and eat slow and run fast, not the other way around … and keep the phone aside all day !!! At least today … #happybirthday my love… I celebrate you everyday … every damn day!!!"

Reacting to the post, Sophie Choudry wrote, “Happy birthday, Angad.”

Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, and Saba Pataudi followed suit.

Last year on Neha Dhupia's birthday, Angad Bedi had shared an adorable post on Instagram.

In the first two pictures, the couple posed for the camera against the coastal backdrop. The third slide featured a video where Neha was seen sleeping on the bed, cuddling with their son, Guriq.

Recording the precious moment, Angad Bedi gently approached her and sang, “Happy Birthday”.

He lovingly called Neha — “Mrs Bedi”, prompting a coy smile from the birthday girl.

Angad Bedi's birthday note read, “Happy birthday to my wonder woman, to the mother of our beautiful children, to the homemaker, to the one who keeps it all together!!! To the most beautiful woman in the universe. I love you. A (red heart emoji).”

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married on May 10, 2018. The couple are parents to their two kids, Mehr and Guriq.