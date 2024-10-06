Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Host A Spider-Man Theme Party For Son Guriq's Third Birthday

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi hosted a heartwarming birthday party. (Photo: Instagram/nehadhupia)

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are proud parents to daughter Mehr and son Guriq. Their baby boy turned a year older on October 3. The doting parents hosted a Spider-Man-themed bash for their son. The actress shared a series of pictures from the celebration on her Instagram stories. Of course, we are starting with the birthday cake. The two-tiered delight was decorated with cute edible footballs and other cutouts representing the Spider-Man theme. The cake featured buildings and the superhero. Too cool, right? In her caption, Neha wrote, "You are tooooo 'sweet' look at this cake."

Neha Dhupia's Instagram stories further showcased glimpses of the food served at Guriq's birthday party. In one of the posts, Neha was seen rekindling her childhood nostalgia by diving into a candy floss. Alongside it, she wrote, "When you can't get enough of."

Neha Dhupia also shared a carousel post from the bash. The entire venue was decorated with white and grey-hued balloons amidst the Spider-Man theme backdrop. Among the attendees were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Rannvijay Sinha, Aparshakti Khurana and many others. "We celebrate you every day our baby boy Guriq Dhupia Bedi ... we laughed, we danced, we played and ate tons of cake ... what a fun day this was. I am guessing the last image is proof the party was a success ... hashtag protip to all parents having a party for their little ones ... DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME!!!" read the side note.

Previously, Neha and Angad attended Soha Ali Khan's birthday party. Soha got an adorable birthday cake featuring edible miniatures of her entire family. Read all about it here.