Inside Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi's Diljit Dosanjh-Themed Halloween: "<i>Saada</i> Avenger"

Halloween 2024 might still be a few days away, but the fever is catching up with Bollywood celebs. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi channeled their inner "Punjabis" with their kids Mehr and Guriq ahead of Halloween 2024, but with a twist. The family dressed up as Diljit Dosanjh and called him their "saada Avenger". Angad Bedi posted a cute video on Instagram where they take fans through what went behind the look and how the family got ready to look like their "superhero".

The video was posted with the caption, "PUNJABI AA GAAYE OYE!!! This halloween we all dressed up like our superhero... saada Avenger ... @diljitdosanjh. Our treat" followed by several red heart emojis.

In the first half of the video, Angad Bedi and the kids are getting ready with their turbans being tied around their heads. Once they are all ready in identical outfits in Diljit Dosanjh's concert looks, Neha and Angad groove to the beats of Diljit's blockbuster number, Vibe.

The idea was loved not just by their fans, but also by other Bollywood celebs. While Soha Ali Khan Pataudi commented, "Tooo good!!", Prince Narula dropped several red heart emojis in the comments.

Fans too were mindblown by the unique concept and flooded the comment section. One internet user wrote, "So precious", while another wrote, "Wonderful work."

The couple recently celebrated their son Guriq's third birthday with a Spiderman-themed party, from where Neha shared a bunch of pictures and updates on her feed as well on her Instagram stories. It was a star-studded bash too with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Aparshakti Khurana and many others in attendance.

