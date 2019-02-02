Neha Dhupia's Criticism Of 'Vile' Article Fat Shaming Her Post Pregnancy Deserves Everyone's Attention

Neha Dhupia shared this image. (Image courtesy: nehadhupia)

Highlights "As a new mom I want to be fit," wrote Neha Dhupia Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and KJo supported the actress Tapsee Pannu also tweeted in her support

Neha Dhupia voiced her opinion against a condescending article by sharing a strongly-worded Instagram post, in which she wrote that fat shaming "doesn't bother" her at all. On Saturday, the 38-year-old actress shared screenshots of an article published by a magazine called Fashion Central, which fat shamed her. The article carried the headline:"Neha Dhupia Shocking Weight Gain Post Pregnancy." Neha accompanied the post along with a picture of herself and wrote: "I don't owe anyone an explanation because fat shaming like this doesn't bother me one bit." In her post, the Helicopter Eela also addressed the issue of fat shaming and said that nobody should be on the receiving end of it. She added, "But I do want to address this as a larger problem because fat shaming needs to stop for EVERYONE not just celebs."

Neha, who became a mother in November last year, spoke about how her idea of fitness is not to adhere to society's standards but to stay healthy and energetic for her daughter. "As a new mom I want to be fit, healthy and energetic for my daughter. So I work out every day, sometimes twice a day because for me...'Fitness' is a priority and not 'fitting into' society's standards regarding looks. And I hope in the future people are kinder to each other while making such vapid and vile comments," wrote Neha.

Neha signed off her note with a quote by stand-up comedian Patton Oswalt and wrote: "Be Kind. It's chaos out there." Take a look at Neha Dhupia's post here:

Neha's fans and well-wishers were left shaken and stirred by the insensitive remarks made in the article. Bollywood celebrities such as Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Taapsee Pannu among others extended their support to the actress.

Sonam Kapoor was one of the first celebrities to react to Neha's post. She tweeted: "You are beautiful no matter what anyone says."

"You are beautiful no matter what any one says " https://t.co/4HU6XQbPdx — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia's close friend Karan Johar also shared Neha's post on his Twitter handle and wrote: "Neha! You are an amazing Woman! You walk so many paths with humour...With intelligence and with abandon! It's never about losing weight it's always about gaining perspective! And I hope the woman who wrote this has gained some today."

Neha! You are an amazing Woman! You walk so many paths with humour...with intelligence and with abandon! It's never about losing weight it's always about gaining perspective! And I hope the woman who wrote this has gained some today.... https://t.co/VhlGJtM4Oj — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 2, 2019

Another encouraging message came from Taapsee Pannu. "Whatever shape and size, you make it look super stylish," wrote the actress.

whatever shape n size, u make it look super stylish ! @NehaDhupiahttps://t.co/Hz0iTKstYW — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 2, 2019

Neha Dhupia is a former beauty queen, who is best-known for her performances in films such as Singh Is King, Hindi Medium and Tumhari Sulu and Lust Stories among others. She is currently shooting for the television reality show Roadies, in which she appears as a gang leader.