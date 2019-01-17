Neha Dhupia And Soha Ali Khan Share Inside Photos From Rannvijay's Daughter Kainaat's Fun-Filled Birthday Bash

Kainaat with parents Rannvijay Singha and Prianka (Image courtesy rannvijaysingha)

VJ-actor Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka hosted the second birthday bash of their daughter Kainaat at their Mumbai residence on Wednesday and invited their close pals and Kai's friends. Rannvijay posted a video from the cake cutting on his Instagram timeline and thanked everyone for their birthday wishes. "Thank you all for sending all the love and good wishes for Kainaat! Really appreciate your love," Rannvijay wrote. The video features the little one cutting her birthday cake with her parents by her side. Neha Dhupia, who features in television reality show Roadies as one of the gang leaders along with Rannvijay, shared glimpses from the fun-filled party on her Instagram stories. She checked in at the party with husband Angad Bedi. Soha Ali Khan, who is often photographed hanging out with Rannvijay and his wife, was also invited to the birthday party. Soha shared a photo featuring herself with husband Kunal Kemmu, Rannvijay, Prianka and Angad Bedi.

Here are inside photos from Kainaat's birthday party:

Paired off A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Jan 16, 2019 at 8:21am PST

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur and Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber's daughter Nisha were also in attendance. Taimur, dressed in a blue tee and a pair of denims, was escorted by his nanny to the birthday venue. Nisha arrived with her father Daniel Weber and was smiles for the paparazzi.

Tim Tim #taimuralikhan A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan (@taimuralikhanworld) on Jan 16, 2019 at 5:07am PST

On Kainaat's birthday, Rannvijay had posted a heartfelt message for his daughter and treated his Instafam to an oh-so adorable picture. In the photo, Rannvijay can be seen replicating his daughter's cute expressions. "Meri jaan Kainaat, happy birthday! Seems like yesterday when I held you in my arms for the first time and just like that you are 2," Rannvijay captioned the picture.

On the work front, Rannvijay Singha is currently shooting for the 16th season of Roadies. He has not announced any Bollywood project as of now.