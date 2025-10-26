Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pics With Kids, Says "Weekends Should Last Longer" With Family

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Sunday, gave a glimpse into her fun-filled weekend with her children, Taimur and Jeh.

Taking to her Instagram, Bebo shared moments that showcase the joy and laughter of family time. Through her posts, she highlighted why weekends with her family feel too short and why these precious moments deserve to last longer.

Sharing her candid shots, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Proof that weekends should last longer."

The first selfie shows the Jab We Met actress posing solo for the camera. The next candid shot of Kareena Kapoor shows her taking a selfie while flipping her hair in the wind. In the following picture, the actress is seen riding a bicycle with her son sitting on the back. Another photo shows Taimur playing tennis. The 45-year-old also flaunts her natural look in a no-makeup picture.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor had offered a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations this year, which she enjoyed at the kids' club alongside her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their sons, Taimur and Jeh.

For the caption, the Veere De Wedding actress wrote, "This Diwali was in the kids club Cause never lose the child in you my friends Love and Light Everyone. Stay blessed."

Recently, Kareena Kapoor appeared in Alia Bhatt's social media post, where she shared glimpses of her Diwali celebrations. The 45-year-old actress was seen posing with Alia, her aunt Neetu Kapoor, and other family members.

On the work front, Khan was last seen in Singham Again, which hit theatres in late 2024. The action-packed film, directed by Rohit Shetty, also starred Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.

According to reports, Kareena Kapoor is set to portray a ghost in her upcoming film. The project has drawn attention for pairing her opposite a much younger male actor, with nearly a two-decade age difference between them.