<i>Kyunki</i> Star Hiten Tejwani On Parenting Gen Z Teens: '<i>Thappad Aur Belan Ka Zamaana Gaya</i>'

Apart from being one of the finest actors in the television industry, Hiten Tejwani is also a great husband and father. The actor recently opened up with The Indian Express about his parenting style and how it is different today compared to his own childhood. Hiten admitted to being a 'soft' parent to his kids compared to his wife, Gauri Pradhan. The couple got married in April 2004 and welcomed twins, Nevaan and Katya, in 2009.

Hiten Tejwani On Parenting Teenagers

"We play good cop, bad cop—I'm the soft one! But no hitting or strict old-school discipline. In today's time, thappad wappad wala itna hai nahi. Humare time me thappad, belan pad jata tha…but wo gaya zamana [Nowadays, there is no slapping. In our time, we used to get slapped, hit with a rolling pin…That is a thing of the past]," Hiten said in an interview with the Indian Express.

"This generation is absolutely different. You have to talk, explain, and give them space to learn. When they feel that what we are saying is right, only then do they agree with us, and it's fair. Gauri handles that beautifully. We make sure at least one parent is always around for the kids," he added.

Hiten Tejwani On His Relationship With Gauri Pradhan

Hiten Tejwani further spoke about his relationship with his wife, Gauri Pradhan. The actor said, "We both understand each other and have accepted each other as we are. She knows that once I take out any shirt from the cupboard, I am going to ruin the whole cupboard, and she knows that she has to fix it…and that this will never change."

The star shared that he believes trust plays a huge role in their relationship. Since he and Gauri are in the same industry, they understand the demands of their work. "I don't know if we did not have the same background, ye same understanding hoti ya nahi [if we would still share the same understanding]. But since she is from the same background, she understands and trusts me. She knows that when I am not shooting, where I can be found–I have fixed spots," he mentioned.

Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan worked together in television series like Kutumb and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

