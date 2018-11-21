First Pic: World, Say Hello To Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi's Daughter Mehr

Bishan Singh Bedi shared Mehr's photo (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Highlights "You little beauty Mehr, another lifeline for grandparents," Mr Bedi said Mehr is Neha and Angad's first child Neha Dhupia revealed the name of the baby on Tuesday

Seen the first picture of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's newborn baby girl yet? It was shared by her grandfather Bishan Singh Bedi on Twitter. Bishan Singh Bedi is a former cricketer, who also captained team India between 1975-1978. Mr Bedi delighted us with an adorable picture of his granddaughter on Twitter and had the best caption for her. Neha and Angad have named the baby Mehr Dhupia Bedi. "You little beauty Mehr, another lifeline for grandparents, both maternal and paternal. Aren't we blessed? Yes, all of it by Guru's mehr only. God bless little one. Welcome to this journey, ordained by almighty. Wahe Guru." Mehr was born on November 18 at a hospital in Mumbai. World, say hello to Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

U Little Beauty MEHR..another Lifeline for Grandparents...Both Maternal & Paternal..Aren't we Blessed..?!! Yes All of it by Guru's MEHR Only..GodBless Little One..Welcome to this Journey..Ordained by Almighty WaheGuru..!! pic.twitter.com/LtPYr9lG82 — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 20, 2018

(Aww, so cute!)

Neha Dhupia revealed the name of the baby on Tuesday via an adorable Instagram post, featuring her tiny feet. "Mehr Dhupia Bedi says hello to the world," Neha wrote. Angad Bedi also shared the same photo and wrote, "Waheguru Mehr kare."

He had also tweeted a health update of the mother-daughter duo on Tuesday and wrote, "The last two days have been very overwhelming. Neha and me have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you all for your wishes and love that is coming our way. Both my girls are doing really well."

The last two days have been very overwhelming. @NehaDhupia and me have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl .Thank you all for your wishes and love that is coming our way. Both my girls are doing really well.... — ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) November 20, 2018

Farah Khan also met Neha, Angad and Mehr at the hospital.

Neha Dhupia, 38, and Angad Bedi, 35, married in an extremely private ceremony at a gurudwara in New Delhi in May this year. The couple confirmed Neha's pregnancy three months after the wedding.