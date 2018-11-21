New Parents Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Are 'Tired And Ecstatic,' Says Farah Khan After Visiting

Farah Khan with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Farah Khan said that Neha and Angad are the "happiest mum and dad" Neha and Angad welcomed their first child on Sunday They shared a glimpse of their daughter Mehr on Instagram

New parents Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are 'tired and ecstatic,' said Farah Khan, sharing a picture of the couple from the hospital. Farah Khan was among the first to visit Neha Dhupia and her newborn baby girl, whom the parents have named Mehr Dhupia Bedi. "Happiest mum and dad, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi... tired and ecstatic at the same time... your baby is just beautiful," Farah Khan captioned the picture. Neha Dhupia, dressed in a maxi, indeed looks 'tired and ecstatic' like Farah said. Neha Dhupia, 38, and Angad Bedi, 35, welcomed their first child on Sunday.

Here's Farah Khan's post:

On Sunday, Neha and Angad's publicist issued a statement confirming the arrival of Neha and Angad's daughter. However, fans of the couple had to wait till Tuesday for an update. Angad Bedi tweeted: "The last two days have been very overwhelming. Neha and I have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you all for your wishes and love that is coming our way. Both my girls are doing really well." In addition, both parents shared a glimpse of baby Mehr on their respective Instagram pages.

The last two days have been very overwhelming. @NehaDhupia and me have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl .Thank you all for your wishes and love that is coming our way. Both my girls are doing really well.... — ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) November 20, 2018

Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi in a private ceremony at a gurudwara in New Delhi in May this year and the couple confirmed her pregnancy three months later in August. At that time it was reported that Neha's pregnancy was the reason of their hush-hush wedding but both of them rubbished the reports.

However, in a recent episode of No Filter Neha, in which Angad Bedi appeared as a guest, the actor revealed: "Considering that you (Neha) didn't want to break the news that you were expecting, so we had to tell them that we need to get married and we love each other. I was extremely nervous... To break the news to your parents... I had to really man up and speak. I just had to blurt it out and see the reaction."

Neha Dhupia was last seen in Helicopter Eela while Angad Bedi featured in Soorma.