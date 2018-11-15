How Angad Bedi Broke The News Of Neha Dhupia's Pregnancy To Her Parents

Neha Dhupia with Angad Bedi (Courtesy angadbedi)

This time, on Neha Dhupia's radio chat show No Filter Neha, it was her actor husband Angad Bedi, who revealed a lot about his past relationships, his friendship with Yuvraj Singh and most importantly his hush-hush wedding to Neha followed by the sudden pregnancy announcement. Angad confirmed on the talk show that it was because of Neha's pregnancy, the couple had to plan a sudden wedding. Angad and Neha landed in Delhi and the next thing they had to do was to break the news of Neha's pregnancy to her parents. "Considering that you didn't want to break the news that you were expecting, so we had to tell them that we need to get married and we love each other. I was extremely nervous because that was the judgement day, technically. To break the news to your parents, I really had cold feet as clearly it was not going to come from you (Neha). Everything had to come from me. I had to really man up and speak. I just had to blurt it out and see the reaction."

So what happened when Angad finally broke the pregnancy news to Neha's parents? In Angad's words, "Bohot jhaad padi". "There was silence and then your (Neha) mom got really mad. Thoda dramatic tha mere liye aur bohot jhaad pari," the actor told on the show.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in a hush-hush ceremony in May this year. The wedding took place at a Gurudwara in Delhi. Angad also revealed on the show that the wedding was so sudden that he couldn't inform his best friend Yuvraj Singh about it. This made Yuvraj very upset. "It was my fault and I say this very openly. I should've given him more time but then unfortunately for us the decision making was so sudden. He has his reasons to be upset and I really love him but if you want to say what our relationship is right now, yes, it's not the same and I hope in due course it does get better because I miss him."

After their wedding in May, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announced their pregnancy with identical posts on Instagram in August.

On the work front, Angad Bedi is currently shooting for his next film The Zoya Factor, which also stars Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan. The actor was last seen in Soorma.