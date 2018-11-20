Neha Dhupia And The Baby Are Doing Well, Tweets Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi photographed in Mumbai (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New mom Neha Dhupia and her daughter are "doing well," the actress' husband Angad Bedi tweeted a couple of hours ago. Neha and Angad welcomed their first child - a baby girl - on Sunday (November 18). On Tuesday morning, Angad tweeted a health update of the mother-daughter duo and wrote, "The last two days have been very overwhelming. Neha and me have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you all for your wishes and love that is coming our way. Both my girls are doing really well." According to a statement issued by her publicist, Neha delivered the baby in Women's Hospital in Mumbai, news agency IANS reported.

The last two days have been very overwhelming. @NehaDhupia and me have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl .Thank you all for your wishes and love that is coming our way. Both my girls are doing really well.... — ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) November 20, 2018

The couple haven't yet shared a picture of their little princess. Meantime, congratulatory messages kept pouring in for the new parents from their celeb friends, including Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Sophie Choudry, Aayush Sharma and others.

Yaayy it's a girl Congrats my dearest @nehadhupia & @angadbedi on the birth of ur princess!!May she be blessed with good health & happiness always! And with u two as her parents, I know her life will be full of love & laughs! Here's to a truly special chapter in ur lives! pic.twitter.com/Hq28fEWDWU — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) November 18, 2018

Congratulations, for it's a baby girl @NehaDhupia & @Imangadbedi !

Parenthood begins. Lots of Love! Can't wait to see the tiny one! — Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) November 18, 2018

Neha Dhupia, 38, and Angad Bedi, 35, married in an extremely private ceremony at a gurudwara in New Delhi this May. The couple confirmed Neha's pregnancy three months later in August.

Speaking recently on his wife's Neha's talk show No Filter Neha, Angad Bedi revealed how he broke the news of her pregnancy to her parents. "To break the news to your parents, I really had cold feet as clearly it was not going to come from you (Neha). Everything had to come from me. I had to really man up and speak. I just had to blurt it out and see the reaction," he said.

Congratulations once again, Neha and Angad. We are waiting to see the pictures of the baby!