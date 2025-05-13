Inside Neha Dhupia's "Magical" Hong Kong Vacation With Husband Angad Bedi And Kids

Neha Dhupia traded city life for a beach getaway as she jetted off on a family vacation in Hong Kong. Her husband, actor Angad Bedi, and their kids, Mehr and Guriq, joined the actress on the tropical escapade. On Monday, May 12, Neha shared throwback postcards from the fun trip on Instagram. Her caption encapsulated all the joyful activities the four indulged in. "Throwback moments from the most amazing family trip to Hong Kong. This vacation was all about embracing our inner child alongside our little ones," she wrote.

The opening frame captures Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and their little munchkins making sand castles. They were at one with nature, surrounded by serene hills, the vast sea, and lush greenery. Some snaps showed Neha and her loved ones unleashing their creativity. How, you wonder? Well, by doodling on "adorable noodle cups." On their next adventure, the family boarded Hong Kong's "ding ding" tram. This iconic tram system is known for its unique bell sound. The trams can be used both as local transport and for sightseeing. Guess what? Little Mehr even attempted to operate the tram.

Next, there's an image of the historic fishing village of Tai O on Lantau Island, featuring the popular Sun Ki Bridge. This quaint hamlet is blessed with picturesque hiking routes, street-side snacks and souvenir shops. Citing other enjoyable moments, Neha Dhupia wrote, "We soaked up the sun and sand at the beach, did some fun water sports, and found serenity at the majestic Big Buddha. The sightseeing was simply breathtaking!" The Big Buddha refers to the largest sitting Buddha statue, situated at Ngong Ping.

From shopping to their heart's content to clicking selfies, Neha Dhupia's sojourn screamed bliss. On a concluding note, she raved about Hong Kong's authentic dishes. "We went on a delicious culinary journey, trying all sorts of incredible Hong Kong flavours and even a Michelin-starred spread... These are the moments we live for - family, fun and a whole lot of laughter. Hong Kong, you were magical!" read her side note.

We can't wait for Neha Dhupia to embark on a new family-friendly adventure.