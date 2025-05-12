10 Common Flying Mistakes That Could Ruin Your Trip (And How To Avoid Them)

Let's be honest: Taking a flight isn't always as glamorous as it looks on Instagram. Between security queues, delays, and the unspoken war for the armrest, there are plenty of ways a flight can turn into a full-on travel disaster. Flying might seem routine if you've done it a few times, but even seasoned travellers slip up. Flying might seem routine if you've done it a few times, but even seasoned travellers slip up. From forgetting essentials to messing up your sleep schedule, the smallest mistakes can spiral into major mid-air meltdowns or post-landing regrets. Here's how to steer clear of the most common flying blunders — and make your next trip smoother, cheaper, and way less stressful.

Here Are 10 Common Flying Mistakes You Need To Stop Making:

1. Booking The Cheapest Flight Without Checking The Details

That dirt-cheap Ryanair ticket to Barcelona? Tempting. But check again. Are you flying out at 5 a.m. from an airport that's 90 minutes away? Are baggage fees going to triple the fare? Low-cost carriers are great — but only if you read the fine print. Always consider total costs (including luggage, transfers, and food) before booking.

2. Skipping Travel Insurance

We get it. It feels like an unnecessary add-on — until your suitcase vanishes or your flight is cancelled due to a strike in Milan. Travel insurance doesn't just cover the big emergencies, it protects against the annoying stuff too. Buy it as soon as you book your flights, and read the coverage details so you know what's actually included.

3. Not Checking Visa Or Entry Requirements

Assuming you can just stroll into a country with your passport is risky business. Plenty of destinations require advance visas, proof of onward travel, or even specific vaccines. Countries like the US, Australia, and India need electronic travel authorisations, which aren't instant. Always check the entry rules for your destination and any layover countries.

4. Forgetting To Download Key Apps Or Boarding Passes

Photo: Unsplash

You don't want to be that person holding up the security queue while trying to load an app with bad airport Wi-Fi. Download airline apps, boarding passes, and maps before you leave home. Bonus tip: Take screenshots of anything important in case you lose signal.

5. Dressing For Your Destination, Not The Flight

Yes, you'll want to look cute when you land in Santorini. But on a 10-hour flight? Prioritise comfort. Cabin temperatures fluctuate and legroom is limited — wear layers, bring a hoodie, and don't forget socks if you're flying in sandals. Trust us, freezing toes are no fun at 30,000 feet.

6. Ignoring Jet Lag Prep

Flying from London to Tokyo? You can't outrun jet lag, but you can manage it. Adjust your sleep schedule a few days before departure, stay hydrated, avoid alcohol on the flight, and get some daylight as soon as you land. It's not magic, but it does help.

7. Not Bringing Snacks

Some airlines barely serve a packet of crisps these days, especially on short-haul routes. And airport food? Pricey and often disappointing. Pack snacks — think protein bars, fruit, or sandwiches. Just skip anything too smelly (your seatmates will thank you).

8. Overpacking (Especially Hand Luggage)

Photo: iStock

If you've ever tried to stuff a bulging bag into an overhead locker while everyone behind you sighs loudly — you'll know the pain. Most airlines are stricter than ever with hand luggage dimensions. Keep it simple: Pack only what you'll actually use on the plane, and weigh your bags beforehand.

9. Skipping The Seat Selection

Leaving your seat to chance might save some bucks, but end up costing your sanity. Middle seat on a long-haul? No thanks. If you care about legroom, windows, or not being stuck next to the loo, pay the fee and choose your spot in advance.

10. Not Charging Your Devices Before Flying

Yes, many planes now offer USB ports, but relying on them is a gamble. Your row might have broken chargers or none at all. Arrive at the airport with a full battery and a power bank in your carry-on. Also, bring a multi-country adapter if you're connecting abroad.