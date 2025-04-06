11 Genius Airport Hacks That'll Save You Hours Of Stress

Airports can be a total nightmare — long queues, overpriced snacks, confusing layouts, and the constant worry you're heading to the wrong gate. Even if you're a seasoned traveller, the stress of navigating terminals and making it through security in one piece is real. But here's the good news: With a few clever tricks, you can save yourself a lot of hassle and even enjoy the experience a little. From smart packing to knowing which security lane to choose, these simple airport hacks can seriously streamline your trip and save you valuable time before you even reach your seat.

Here Are 11 Airport Hacks That Will Save You Both Time And Hassle:

1. Use Apps Like A Pro

Download your airline's app before you head to the airport. Not only can you check in and download your boarding pass, but you'll also get real-time updates on delays, gate changes, and even baggage tracking. Bonus: Apps like FlightAware or LoungeBuddy can seriously upgrade your travel game.

2. Skip The Check-In Desk

Unless you're travelling with checked baggage, there's no need to queue at the check-in counter. Use online check-in and head straight to security. Print your boarding pass at home or use the mobile version — most airports accept both.

3. Dress For Security

Avoid belts, heavy jewellery, and shoes that take forever to remove. Go for slip-on trainers, comfy layers, and keep metal to a minimum. Basically, think of your outfit as a stylish uniform for breezing through security.

4. BYO Empty Water Bottle

Airport drinks are ridiculously expensive. Pack an empty reusable water bottle in your carry-on and fill it up after security. Most airports now have water fountains or refill stations — good for your wallet and the planet.

5. TSA PreCheck Or Global Entry

If you're flying often or internationally, programmes like Global Entry, TSA PreCheck (US), or Registered Traveller (UK) are worth looking into. They let you skip long queues and breeze through security like a VIP.

6. Mark Your Bag As Fragile

Here's a cheeky trick: Tagging your luggage as "fragile" often gets it handled more carefully — and more importantly, it's usually placed on top in the cargo hold. That means it's one of the first bags off the carousel. Smart, right?

Tag your luggage as 'fragile' to skip the hassle. Photo: iStock

7. Book Flights At Odd Hours

Flights early in the morning or late at night usually mean fewer crowds. Security lines are shorter, lounges are quieter, and you're less likely to deal with delays caused by flight backups.

8. Screenshot Everything

Signal can be spotty at airports. Screenshot your boarding pass, gate number, hotel confirmation — anything you might need — so you're not frantically hunting for Wi-Fi when you need it most.

9. Use The Secret Security Lane

Pro tip: the left-most security lane is often less busy. Most people instinctively veer to the right, so heading left can shave a few precious minutes off your wait time.

10. Pack A 'Security Stash' Pouch

Before getting to security, empty your pockets, jewellery, and anything metallic into a small pouch in your carry-on. When it's time to unload, you just pull out one pouch instead of fumbling with keys and coins.

11. Don't Follow The Herd At Baggage Claim

Everyone flocks to the same section of the carousel. Stand a few metres down the belt — your bag has to come around eventually, and you'll have way more space to grab it without getting elbowed.