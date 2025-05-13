8 Epic Road Trips In India With Thrilling Hairpin Bends

There's something oddly satisfying about a winding road that coils like a vine around a mountain. For road trip junkies and adrenaline chasers alike, India serves up some seriously wild drives packed with hairpin bends, jaw-dropping views, and enough curves to keep your co-passenger gripping the door handle. From the cool climbs of Himachal to the breezy coastal loops of Tamil Nadu, these routes aren't just about getting from point A to B — they're about loving every tight turn in between. Here are eight of the most thrilling road trips in India with hairpin bends that will test your driving skills and reward you with epic views and serious bragging rights.

Also Read: 8 Tips To Perfectly Plan A Road Trip And Make Each Mile Count

Here Are 8 Road Trips In India Full Of Hairpin Bends:

1. Kolli Hills, Tamil Nadu

If you think 40 bends is a lot, wait until you meet Kolli Hills. This steep and curvy road in Tamil Nadu packs in a jaw-dropping 70 hairpin bends in just under 25 km. It's known locally as "The Mountain of Death" but don't let the nickname scare you — this is one of the most thrilling and scenic drives in the south. Lush forests, panoramic valley views, and almost zero traffic make this a must-do. The road's narrow, and the bends are tight. Take your time and soak it all in.

2. Kalimpong to Zuluk, Sikkim

Photo: Instagram/tagalongbackpackers

The Zuluk loops are straight out of a Mario Kart fever dream. Known locally as the "Zig Zag Road," this stretch near the Old Silk Route has a jaw-dropping 32 hairpin bends crammed into just a few kilometres. At one point, you'll see the entire snaking path from above — it's dizzying in the best way. Do remember, it's high-altitude, so take it slow and take precautions against acute mountain sickness (AMS).

3. Neral to Matheran, Maharashtra

This route is proof that a road trip doesn't have to be long to be legendary. Just under 10 kilometres, the drive to Matheran is banned for regular vehicles past a point — but the first part of the climb has enough switchbacks to keep you entertained. It's a favourite among bikers and weekend warriors from Mumbai and Pune. Note: After Dasturi Car Point, the only way to Matheran is by foot or horse.

4. Wayanad Ghat Road, Kerala

Photo: Instagram/s.h.i.j.i.t.h_l.a.l

The Thamarassery Churam (Wayanad Ghat Pass) might only have nine hairpin bends, but they're big, bold, and beautiful. Linking Kozhikode to Wayanad, this route cuts through dense rainforest and spice plantations. The air smells like cardamom and rain, and monkeys occasionally drop by to check your snack stash. There are tea stalls at most bends perfect for pit-stops.

Also Read: 5 Epic International Road Trips For The Ultimate Family Adventure

5. Valparai to Pollachi, Tamil Nadu

This lush stretch through the Anamalai Hills is like a green daydream. The drive from Valparai to Pollachi features 40 hairpin bends, each offering a slightly different angle of the verdant tea estates, misty mountains, and maybe even a lion-tailed macaque or two. The best part? The road is smooth, well-maintained, and pretty uncrowded — especially if you leave early. Pro tip: Keep your windows down for that fresh eucalyptus kick.

6. Ooty via the Kalhatty Ghat, Tamil Nadu

Photo: Instagram/rajography

This alternate route to Ooty from Masinagudi isn't just steep — it's really steep. The Kalhatty Ghat has 36 sharp bends within 15 km, making it a bucket-list drive for road trip fans. It is best tackled during the day, in a vehicle that doesn't wheeze at inclines. Local rules often restrict heavy vehicles on this route-check ahead.

7. Gangtok to Nathula Pass, Sikkim

This one's not for the faint-hearted. With sharp bends, unpredictable weather, and altitudes over 14,000 ft, the road to Nathula in Sikkim is as dramatic as it gets. The views flip from green valleys to snow-covered emptiness in a matter of minutes. The route includes multiple hairpin bends, and depending on the time of year, it can get icy and treacherous. Don't forget your Inner Line Permit — this route's close to the China border.

8. Rohtang Pass, Himachal Pradesh

Photo: Instagram/pvzahmed

Yes, it's touristy. Yes, it gets crowded. But the road to Rohtang still packs a punch with its mix of altitude, switchbacks, and those classic Himalayan views. The curves here are long and sweeping rather than tight, but they still test your nerves — especially when fog rolls in and visibility drops to zero. The pass is open only from May to November, depending on snow conditions, so plan accordingly.