Congratulations! Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Welcome Baby Girl

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi married in a hush-hush wedding ceremony at a New Delhi Gurudwara in May

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 18, 2018 11:59 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Congratulations! Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Welcome Baby Girl

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi in Mumbai

New Delhi: 

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their first child - a baby girl - on Sunday morning. The couple married in a hush-hush wedding ceremony at a New Delhi Gurudwara in May, a few months after which they announced the pregnancy with adorable posts on social media in August. Speaking on Neha's talk show No Filter Neha recently, Angad Bedi revealed how he broke the news of Neha's pregnancy to her parents: "Everything had to come from me. I had to really man up and speak. I just had to blurt it out and see the reaction," he said.

"Here's to new beginnings," Neha had written in the post announcing her pregnancy while Angad added: "Turns out this rumour is true!"

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Here's to new beginnings ... #3ofUs .... #satnamwaheguru

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

 

Karan Johar, who also made their wedding announcement on social media, was one of the first ones to congratulate the couple on their pregnancy.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

neha dhupiaangad bedi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sabarimala TemplePro Kabaddi LeagueThe 42 KolkataElection in ChhattisgarhVoting in ChhattisgarhLive TVTamil NewsLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusRedmi Note 6 ProDiabetesMirzapur Web SeriesDeepika Ranveer MarriageDry EyesMP Election

................................ Advertisement ................................