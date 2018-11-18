Congratulations! Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Welcome Baby Girl

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi in Mumbai

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their first child - a baby girl - on Sunday morning. The couple married in a hush-hush wedding ceremony at a New Delhi Gurudwara in May, a few months after which they announced the pregnancy with adorable posts on social media in August. Speaking on Neha's talk show No Filter Neha recently, Angad Bedi revealed how he broke the news of Neha's pregnancy to her parents: "Everything had to come from me. I had to really man up and speak. I just had to blurt it out and see the reaction," he said.

"Here's to new beginnings," Neha had written in the post announcing her pregnancy while Angad added: "Turns out this rumour is true!"

Karan Johar, who also made their wedding announcement on social media, was one of the first ones to congratulate the couple on their pregnancy.